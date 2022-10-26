Snag a discounted Surface Slim Pen 2 for your new Surface Pro 9 or Laptop 5

With the launch of the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, many are on the hunt for the best Surface accessories. If you're a creator or use your Surface for taking notes, it's worth picking up a Surface Slim Pen 2. The stylus is more refined than its predecessor and provides the best writing experience you can get on a Surface device.

Even if you haven't ordered one of Microsoft's newer Surface devices, it's a good time to pick up the Surface Slim Pen 2. The Surface Slim Pen 2 usually retails for $130 on Microsoft's website. Its price hovers a bit on Amazon, but $97 is the lowest we've seen it up to this point.

Surface Slim Pen 2 | $97 at Amazon Microsoft's Surface Slim Pen 2 is a great accessory for anyone looking to create or take notes on their Surface device. The digital stylus supports haptic feedback that makes it feel as if you're writing on paper.

The digital stylus has a haptic engine on the inside that makes it feel more like you're writing on paper as opposed to a glass screen. Tactile signals also make it clear which gestures you've performed, like circling text or crossing out a word. Note that haptic feedback only works with a limited list of apps, such as Microsoft Word, Journal, Whiteboard, and PowerPoint. Some third-party apps, including Adobe Fresco and Sketchable, also support haptic feedback.

You also need supported hardware to take advantage of the Slim Pen 2's haptic feedback engine.

If you order a Surface Slim Pen 2, make sure that you have a way to charge it. The pen requires a Surface Slim Pen Charger, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, Surface Laptop Studio, or Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover to charge, all of which are sold separately.