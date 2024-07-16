'That thing is a beast and I love it.' This monstrous gaming laptop is massively discounted, and it still earns our unreserved recommendation.

Sometimes when you shop for a gaming laptop you want a budget-friendly machine that can squeak by running PC games at low frame rates or reduced settings. At other times, you want a portable powerhouse that can tear through graphically demanding titles. If the latter aligns with your current mood (and budget), Best Buy has a deal on the Alienware m16 R2 that's up your alley. The model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is $550 off for the retailer's "Black Friday in July" event.

Alienware m16 R2 | was $1,849.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy This powerful gaming laptop can handle intense and demanding games, thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The PC also features a QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want to play demanding games at high frames per second.

❌Avoid if: You are on a budget or need a screen that is extremely bright.

💰Price check: $1,899.99 at Dell

Why I recommend this deal

The Alienware m16 R2 keeps the gamer aesthetic of its lineup, including an RGB keyboard and several other lights. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Being part of the Windows Central team is fun for several reasons, including the fact that my coworkers genuinely enjoy the tech they cover. Our Rebecca Spear loves gaming, and she's played a massive range of titles. She has also used an expansive collection of PCs, ranging from the best gaming handhelds to powerful gaming PCs. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, Spear said the PC's internals "provide unparalleled portable gaming with high frame rates."

I love reading about the experiences of my colleagues, and I love chatting with them about geeky gadgets. The Alienware m16 R2 falls firmly in the category of tech to geek out about.

That thing is a beast and I love it. Rebecca Spear

Earning 4.5 out of 5 stars is no small feat, but the Alienware m16 R2 did just that. The PC earned high marks for its gaming performance, stealth mode, port selection, and customizable RGB lighting.

Spear also praised the battery life of the Alienware m16 R2, though it's always important to put the battery life of a gaming laptop in perspective. If you only use day-to-day programs, the laptop can get around eight hours of battery life. But you probably aren't going to buy an Alienware m16 R2 with an RTX 4070 to use Microsoft Word. Spear only got around one hour of battery life when playing intensive games. That's fine for a gaming laptop in this category and with the high-end specs it holds.

If you need to switch over to everyday work, the laptop has a stealth mode that turns off RGB lighting and switches your keyboard to white backlighting. But the star of the show is the Alienware's m16 R2's internals. The laptop pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, meaning the PC can play the best PC games at high frame rates.

Before writing this piece I messaged Spear and asked if anything has happened to change her mind about the Alienware m16 R2 since publishing her review. She replied, "Nah. That thing is a beast and I love it." Enough said.