The first wave of Copilot+ PCs launches next week. Here's how to get a free 50-inch 4K TV with the new Snapdragon X laptops.

Copilot+ PCs are about to ship, launching the PC world into the next generation of computing. Those PCs promise true all-day battery life, slim designs, and exclusive AI features you won't get on other Windows 11 PCs.

You can preorder Copilot+ PCs through a few select retailers, but Best Buy has the best bundles on the Snapdragon-powered laptops. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get a free 50-inch TV when purchasing select Copilot+ PCs. Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung systems are part of the deal, so you have quite a few options to choose from.

All of the Copilot+ PCs listed below come with a 50-inch TV right now if you pay for a My Best Buy membership, but the exact model you get will depend on the laptop you buy. Samsung Copilot+ PCs come with a Samsung 50" Class DU7200 Series 4K ($379.99 value). Surface, HP, Lenovo, and Dell Copilot+ PCs come with an Insignia 50" Class F30 Series 4K UHD TV ($299.99 retail value, currently on sale for $229.99).

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition | from $999.99 at Best Buy Microsoft's new flagship 2-in-1 is here, ushering in a wave of Copilot+ PCs. The new Surface Pro has an OLED panel and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processors. Best Buy Plus members can get a free 50-inch TV when preordering a Surface Pro 11, plus the usual perks with a membership.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13-inch) | from $999.99 at Best Buy As the latest flagship laptop from Microsoft, the Surface Laptop 7 has a sleek design and is powered by a Snapdragon X processor. It promises long battery life and AI features exclusive to Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (15-inch) | From $999.99 at Best Buy The larger sibling of the Surface Laptop 7 lineup has a 15-inch screen. It also runs on a Snapdragon X processor, meaning it can power AI features and general productivity.

HP OmniBook X | from $1,199.99 at Best Buy HP changed its branding for its laptop lineup recently. The OmniBook X is tied for the title of "world's thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours battery life." That's a rather specific promise, but a good one for anyone who values a light PC that can last all day.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x | from $1,199.99 at Best Buy Marketed toward creators, the Lenovo Slim 7x features a 3K OLED display that reaches up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It also has a 70Whr battery, which should help the PC last a long time, especially when paired with the laptop's Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge | from $1,449.99 at Best Buy Available in either a 14-inch or 16-inch model, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a thin-and-light laptop. Samsung says it built the PC from the ground up with AI in mind, meaning it should get the most of its Snapdragon X Elite chip. Both sizes of the laptop have AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120% DCI-P3 color reproduction.

Dell XPS 13 | from $1,499.99 at Best Buy Dell refreshed its XPS 13 earlier this year with a design featuring a zero-lattice keyboard, large haptic trackpad, and edge-to-edge display. Now, the XPS 13 also has an option with a Snapdragon X processor inside.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus | from $1,099.99 at Best Buy This 14-inch laptop has a Snapdragon X processor, a 16:10 screen, and supports Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. For physical connectivity, it has two USB-C 4.0 Gen 3 ports (with DP/PowerDelivery), a USB-A port 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a microSD card reader.

Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is part of the first wave of Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X processors inside. (Image credit: Future)

Microsoft kicked off the Copilot+ PC era by announcing the platform and its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 recently. Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung followed suit quickly. Copilot+ PCs feature Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that specialize in AI tasks such as live captions, Auto Super Resolution, and Advanced Windows Studio Effects.

The first wave of Copilot+ PCs all run on Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors. Both the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus have more than 40 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second) of power, which is key for using AI locally. Even if you don't plan to use AI features, the Snapdragon X chips are a big deal. The Arm chips promise true all-day battery life and better efficiency than competing processors.

Copilot+ PCs are part of what our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino dubbed the "Great Reset" in the Windows PC industry. That reset occurred when several factors converged, including the new chips from Qualcomm, Microsoft optimizing Windows 11 for Arm, and the spike in demand for generative AI.

The Copilot+ PC lineup will eventually include devices other than laptops, but laptops are the first type of Copilot+ PC to launch. The new Copilot+ PC laptops start shipping on June 18, 2024.

Best Buy Plus membership

(Image credit: Windows Central)

If you grab a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, you'll get a free TV when you purchase a Copilot+ PC (for a limited time). But there are other benefits of paying for a My Best Buy membership.

READ: My Best Buy memberships explained

My Best Buy Plus members get free two-day shipping, exclusive member prices, early access to certain deals and products, and an extended 60-day return window. My Best Buy Total members get all of those perks plus protection plans, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20% off repairs. A My Best Buy Total membership costs $179.99 per year, while a My Best Buy Plus membership costs $49.99 per year.

Even if you don't pay for a membership, it's worth signing up as a My Best Buy member by creating an account. Doing so will get you free standard shipping.