The lightest 16-inch laptop in the WORLD is $300 off for Prime Day

It's that time of year again, with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days now in full swing on hundreds of products, many of which we use day to day. One such product is the LG Gram 16, which is one of LG's star products, and the lightest 16-inch laptop in the world!

And thanks to Prime Day, it's on sale for a whopping 25% off until Wednesday only. That's a $300 discount over retail, bringing it down to $899 which in our eyes is an excellent deal. This deal is only for Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you're not subscribed, you won't be able to take advantage of this excellent deal on a great laptop.



LG Gram 16 | was $1,199.99 now $899 at Amazon



The 2022 Gram 16 is one of LG's best, with a beautiful QHD display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. That's paired with a massive 80Whr battery that will last you the whole day, all in a package that weighs just 2.6lbs.



✅ Great for: Productivity workflows, long battery life, lightweight carrying

The LG Gram 16 features Intel's 12th-Generation Intel Core i7, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe Gen 4 storage. This combination is excellent for most productivity-based workflows, including work in Microsoft Office, meetings in Teams, Zoom, or Slack, listening to music in Spotify or Apple Music, browsing the web with many tabs, and answering email.

Its display is a shining star, being a 16-inch OLED panel with a high resolution of 2560x1600, which means text and images will look crisp and contrasty thanks to that OLED technology. It's also a 16:20 display panel, which means it's slightly taller than usual which is great for productivity apps.

On the inside, we have an 80Whr battery, which is massive! This battery should mean the laptop will last you comfortably throughout the work day, with LG rating it for 13 hours of continuous use. The keyboard also features a number pad, which makes it one of the best laptops with a number pad on the market currently.

Big Deal Days: The best early savings

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.