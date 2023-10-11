Microsoft's top-tier Surface Pro 9 is now at its lowest price in history (but only for today)

Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sales are ending very soon, so now is the time to act if you want to save big bucks on the latest technology. In fact, one deal I've found here is making me regret not waiting to buy a Surface Pro 9... you can now get a massive $800 saving on the top-end Surface Pro 9 configuration from Amazon!

Surface Pro 9 | was $2,599.99 now $1,799 at Amazon Looking for the best Windows 2-in-1 on the market? You can't beat the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with its tried and tested design, high-quality 3:2 touchscreen display with pen support, and premium chassis with built-in kickstand. This version features a Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Read our Surface Pro 9 review for more detail. ✅Great for: Productivity work, watching movies and TV, browsing the web, travel 💰Price Check: $2,099 at Best Buy

So, what makes this the best Windows 2-in-1 on the market? Well, as noted in our Surface Pro 9 review, Microsoft has been making 2-in-1s longer than any other PC maker, so they're pretty familiar with the territory now. This is the 9th-generation Surface Pro, which combines a decade of Surface Pro design and experimentation.

On the inside, we've got Intel's 12th-Gen Intel Core i7, paired with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage in this top-end configuration. These specs should be more than enough for most people, especially considering what kinds of workflows this device is aimed at: office, productivity, media consumption, and web browsing.

The display has a 13-inch 3:2 touchscreen panel, and it's gorgeous. It might be one of the best displays on a Windows 2-in-1, thanks to the high resolution of the panel. Moreover, the display has a high refresh rate of 120Hz, meaning scrolling through webpages, moving windows around, and inking feel buttery smooth on this device.

Of course, to make the most of the Surface Pro 9, you also need a Surface Pro Keyboard, an optional extra. The keyboard turns the Surface Pro 9 from a great tablet into an excellent laptop, and I recommend it to anyone buying a new Surface Pro 9.