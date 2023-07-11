Score a big saving on one of the best NAS hard drives courtesy of Prime Day

Amazon is offering a special deal for the Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD. This sturdy internal hard drive from Western Digital can store up to 8TB of data.

The none deal price is $151, but thanks to Prime Day, you can grab this hard drive for $119.99 which is a nice saving. And since you'll need at least two for a RAID setup, you can save a little over $60 on 8TB for your NAS. This is easily one of the best NAS deals on Prime Day.

Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus: was $151.30 now $119.99 at Amazon Store up to 8TB worth of documents, games, movies, and more on your PC with the Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD. Price check: Best Buy $123.99 ✅Pros: 8TB storage, optimized for 24/7 working conditions while reducing heat and preserving power. ❌Cons: It has a spindle speed of 5400 RPM which is slower than some competitors.

The Western Digital company prides itself on delivering the best data storage devices on the market and the Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD is one of their finest products. In addition to its 8TB storage capacity, it supports up to 180TB/yr workload rate, so you can transfer and open files at a faster rate.

It's compatible with NAS systems, it's designed with RAID error recovery controls to reduce the chances of system failures, it's built to withstand operating in 24x7 working environments, it's protected against noises and vibrations, and it features dual-plane balance control technology for improved drive performance and reliability.

Why we like this deal

The Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD has a lot of positive quality going for it, and as a result, it fetches a price tag to justify the hard work and features that went into it.

If you bought it at full price, you would get your money's worth. However, with this Prime Day deal, you will be able to afford this hard drive at $119.99, which is practically a steal considering the expensive technology it contains.

So, if you're looking for a hard drive that rivals some of the best internal hard drives for your PC, use this Amazon Prime Day deal while it lasts to grab yourself a Western Digital 8TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD.