Surface Pro 9 deal — SAVE $300 buying one of the best 2-in-1 laptops at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is the latest addition to Microsoft's long-running family of Surface 2-in-1 laptops. It is regarded as one of the best products Microsoft has produced in this field to date for its gorgeous design and top-notch performance.

Unfortunately, it usually runs a steep MSRP of $1099.99 at most online retailers. Best Buy, however, is hosting a special 28% Christmas discount deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, reducing the MSRP to $799.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 | was $1099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops Microsoft has produced in recent memory. It features a high-resolution 120Hz display screen, a slim lightweight design, Intel 12th Gen processors, Thunderbolt 4-enabled USB ports, and more.

✅Perfect for: those looking for a lightweight, high-quality 2-in-1 laptop to travel with and take notes or draw digital sketches with a digital pen. ❌Avoid if: you're looking for a powerful device to run high-end PC games or a laptop with a long battery life. 💰Price check: $1099.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Surface Pro 9 review: A decade of form factor perfection

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

(Image credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 specs OS: Windows 11 Home.

Processor: 12th Gen Intel, Intel Evo, Core i5-1235U, Core i7-1255U.

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe.

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, Removable SSD.

Display: 13 inches, 2880x1920 (267 PPI), touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, Up to 120Hz (dynamic refresh rate), Dolby Vision.

Pen: Surface Slim Pen 2 (Sold separately).

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect.

Audio: Dual 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos, dual far-field mics, Voice Clarity.

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1.

Camera: Front-facing 1080p, IR camera, rear-facing 10MP (4K video).

Security: TPM 2.0, Windows Hello IR camera, Windows 11 Secured-core PC.

Battery: Up to 15.5 hours.

Dimensions: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches, (287mm x 208.3mm x 9.4mm).

Weight: 1.94 pounds (879g).

Color: Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Forest

In our review of the Surface Pro 9, we gave it a glowing recommendation, stating "The Surface Pro 9 is what 10 years of product refinement looks like. Almost everything about the Surface Pro 9 is perfect, down to the small aesthetic choices made to an iconic design."

The Surface Pro 9 is packed with a myriad of features. It contains high-speed Intel 12th Generation processors, a 13-inch touch display capable of rendering high-resolutions of 2880 x 1920, and a built-kickstand so it can be propped upright like a laptop. It also features Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB ports and support for Microsoft's Surface Slim Pen 2, as well as the Surface Type Cover with the built-in charging cradle for the aforementioned pen.

In addition, the SSD door on the non-5G version of the Surface Pro 9 is tool-less. This means you can access the 2-in-1 laptop's SSD area without needing to open it with a SIM tool. This device's insides are more repairable than previous models like the Surface Pro 8 (which we also reviewed), allowing users to replace essential components more easily, even the heatsink.

The Surface Pro 9 also contains Dolby Vision which enhances the visual contrast of videos through HDR (high-dynamic range), and Dolby Atmos, which provides virtual surround sound for any audio software that supports it. As a result, the Surface Pro 9 is adept at producing outstanding audio and picture quality, with crystal-clear audio and vibrant images with dynamite color schemes.

One drawback of this device are that it isn't capable of running the best PC games at high graphical settings. You can work around these limitations by using NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud-gaming service to stream games and take advantage of the Surface Pro 9's 120Hz display to play the huge library of NVIDIA GeForce NOW games at crisp resolutions.

As this is one of the most technologically advanced Surface devices Microsoft has produced thus far, it comes with a steep MSRP of $1099.99 to justify all the work and resources that went into creating it. At retail price, it can seem like a tough sell for consumers with a small budget but Best Buy is here to sweeten the deal.