This official Asus ROG Ally 65w charger dock is more than half price — and it works with Steam Deck and Switch too

If you own an Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, you'll already know how important the right charging accessories are, but how about a charging unit that also acts as a dock for other accessories and connects your handheld to your TV? To save the headache of sifting through accessories and trying to find ones with the correct power delivery, you could buy official chargers from the handheld brands, which is always a safe bet, but they are expensive. This Asus ROG Ally official charger dock is $65, for example, at least it was, until today Best Buy has slashed the price by more than 50%, and you can grab it for an incredible $29.99.

ASUS - ROG 65W Charger Dock | was $64.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy (54% off!) Make it easier to connect additional accessories to your ROG Ally by using this convenient charging dock. It provides an HDMMI 2.0 port and a USB-A 2.0 port in addition to the USB-C charging port. Plus, it's small and easy to travel with. Also works with Steam Deck, and Nintendo Switch with a firmware update.



✅Perfect for: Playing your handheld on your TV and connecting other devices, such as a controller.



❌Avoid it if: You want a dock that holds the handheld too, like this JSAUX one for $35.99. 💰Price check: $64.99 at Asus

Why I recommend the Asus ROG Ally charger dock

The charger dock lets you connect your Rog Ally or Steam Deck to your television and play games on the big screen (Image credit: Asus)

Purchasing this means you’re getting an official accessory from a renowned handheld brand at a fraction of the cost. The Asus ROG Ally charger dock isn’t just for the ROG Ally; it’s a versatile accessory that also works with the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch after a firmware update.You can download that firmware update here, and I'd recommend doing this anyway, as it includes compatibility improvements for third-party accessories.



This tool seamlessly connects your handheld to your TV, allowing you to enjoy your games on a bigger screen with a controller. While this might seem to defeat the purpose of handheld gaming, it’s a great option for those who want to switch things up occasionally. The Asus ROG Ally 65W dock supports up to 1080p resolution at 120Hz or 4K at 60Hz, with HDMI 2 output and USB Type-A peripheral support, all while providing crucial 65W fast charging.



You can also connect your device to a monitor, which is my preferred use for these types of docks. Although it doesn’t hold your device in an aesthetically pleasing upright position like the JSAUX docks, who needs to look at the handheld’s screen when it’s connected to a bigger display? When not in use as a dock, it doubles as a spare charger for travel.



I wouldn’t expect this deal to go any lower, as more than half off an official accessory is already an incredible bargain. So, if you want one, there’s no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day. If you need anything else for your handheld, we will be listing all the best Steam Deck and Rog Ally deals over the coming week.