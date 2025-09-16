How to check your PC's full specifications on Windows 10

On Windows 10, checking your computer's hardware and system specifications can be useful for many tasks. Whether you're verifying compatibility for an app, preparing to upgrade to a new Windows version, troubleshooting issues, or considering a hardware upgrade, knowing your specs gives you the insights you need.

For instance, if the system slows down or crashes, identifying the processor, memory, graphics, and storage configuration can help you determine the root cause.

Windows 10 provides multiple ways to view detailed system specifications, including CPU, RAM, motherboard, graphics card, BIOS or UEFI firmware, device model, driver versions, update history, and Windows version. You can access this information through built-in tools such as Settings, System Information, and the Command Prompt. However, available details may vary slightly depending on the method you choose.

In this how-to guide, I'll walk you through the steps to check your device's complete hardware and software specifications.

Recent updates

How to find computer hardware specs from Settings

The "About" page includes the basic system specifications, such as processor, memory, and Windows installation details.

To check the computer tech specs with the Settings app, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click on About. Check the processor, system memory (RAM), architecture (32-bit or 64-bit), and pen and touch support under the Device specifications section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Check the software specifications under the Windows specifications section.

Edition — Shows whether this is a Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home installation.

Shows whether this is a Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home installation. Version — Reveals the Windows release currently on the computer, and the version changes every year after a feature update.

Reveals the Windows release currently on the computer, and the version changes every year after a feature update. Installed on — States the date when the last feature update was installed.

States the date when the last feature update was installed. OS build — Indicates the build number of the release. The first five numbers represent the version, and anything after the period represents the latest quality update.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, you will understand the computer's basic technical specifications.

While on the "About" page, you can also click the "Copy" button under each section to copy and share the specifications with others, save them for future reference, or for inventory purposes.

Microsoft has also updated the "About" page, which now provides the key hardware specifications at the top of the page using cards. These specifications include the amount of memory and its type, processor details, graphics card information, and storage capacity.

How to find computer specs from System Information

The System Information app on Windows 10 is one of the best options to view a complete overview of the computer's technical specifications.

To view all the hardware specs of the computer, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for msinfo32 and click the top result to open the System Information app. Select the System Summary category from the left navigation pane.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Confirm the computer specs on the right side, including system model and type, processor brand and model, UEFI (or legacy BIOS) version and other details, system memory capacity, motherboard brand and model, and virtualization support. (Optional) Expand the Components branch. Click on Display to view the graphics card technical information.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After completing the steps, you will have a detailed overview of the laptop or desktop's specs.

In addition, at the bottom of the page, you will find a search box to find the information you need quickly. The only caveat is that you must be precise with the queries to obtain the desired information.

Create hardware specs report

System Information also offers an option to create a report that includes hardware and software specifications, which you can save for future reference, use for inventory, or share with technical support.

To create a report with the system specifications on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for msinfo32 and click the top result to open the System Information app. Select the specifications to export from the left navigation pane.

Quick tip: Selecting System Summary will export everything. However, if you only need to export the graphics card details, you only need to select the Display item.

Click on the File menu. Click the Export option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Select the folder to export the file. Confirm a descriptive name for the report — for example, "Windows 10 Hardware Specifications". Click the Save button. Open File Explorer. Open the folder containing the exported information. Right-click the text file and select the open option to view the exported system information.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After you complete the steps, the specifications will export into a text file, which you can then open with any text editor.

How to find computer specs from DirectX Diagnostic Tool

Windows 10 also includes the DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag), which provides detailed information about the system’s DirectX components, sound, and video capabilities. While primarily designed for troubleshooting graphics and audio issues, this tool also provides a quick way to view key hardware specifications, similar to those found in the "About" section of Settings. It displays details such as system manufacturer, model, processor, memory, graphics card, and DirectX version.

To check your Windows 10 computer specs using the DirectX Diagnostic Tool, follow these steps:

Open Start. Search for dxdiag and click the top result to open the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. Click on the System tab. Check the computer's technical specifications, including processor, memory, BIOS or UEFI version, system model and manufacturer, Windows 10 version and edition, etc., under the "System information" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Display tab. Check the graphics card specifications, including name and manufacturer, graphics memory, and display details, under the "Device" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Optional) Click the "Save All Information" button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Select the folder destination. Confirm a descriptive name for the report. For example, "Windows 10 Hardware Specifications." Click the Save button. Open File Explorer. Open the folder containing the exported information. Right-click the text file and select the open option to view the exported information.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, you can open the text file to review the computer hardware and software details.

How to find computer specs from PowerShell

You can also use PowerShell to find out the technical specifications of your computer.

To use PowerShell to check the computer tech specs on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for PowerShell, right-click the top result, and select the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to determine the computer specs and press Enter: Get-ComputerInfo

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Optional) Type the following command to view only the details of a specific component and press Enter: Get-ComputerInfo -Property "PROPERTY-NAME"

In the command, change PROPERTIES-NAME for the details you want to review. This example shows everything regarding the BIOS information: Get-ComputerInfo -Property "bios*"

Quick note: The asterisk (*) in the command is a wildcard to match every property that starts with BIOS.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After you complete the steps, PowerShell will display a full list of Windows 10 and hardware information, or the specific property you requested in the command.

How to find computer specs from Command Prompt

Alternatively, you can use Command Prompt to check your computer’s specifications on Windows 10. By running the systeminfo command, you can access comprehensive details about the system's hardware and software, often revealing more information than the graphical tools. This includes data such as the system model, processor, memory, BIOS version, Windows installation date, hotfixes, and other relevant information.

To view your computer specs with Command Prompt on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Command Prompt, right-click the top result, and select the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to find the device specs and press Enter: systeminfo

Quick tip: Use the systeminfo /? command to see the available options using this tool in Command Prompt.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After running the command, the output will display detailed hardware and software information, including Windows 10 version, system architecture (32-bit or 64-bit), installed memory (RAM), network configuration, and whether the device uses BIOS or UEFI. If needed, you can also save the output from Command Prompt or PowerShell to a text file for future reference or troubleshooting.

If you can confirm the technical specifications meet the requirements, it's now time to upgrade to Windows 11, as Microsoft is scheduled to end support of Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

After this day, the company will no longer provide any updates or support. As a result, it's important to prepare in advance.

If your computer doesn't meet the requirements, you can sign up for the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program to continue receiving important updates and maintain the device's security until October 13, 2026.

FAQs

These are common questions about technical specifications on Windows 10.

How do I check my PC temps? Windows doesn't show processor temperature by default. To check this information, you'll need a third-party tool such as HWMonitor or Core Temp. To check the graphics card temperature, you can use the Task Manager's "Performance" page. However, this information is only available for specific GPUs.

How do I check my RAM on my PC? To check the memory installed on your computer, open the Task Manager's "Performance" page and click "Memory." Here you'll see the total RAM installed, how much is in use, and how much is available.

How do I check the specs on my PC? To check your PC's specs, use the "Windows key + R" shortcut, type msinfo32, and press "Enter." This opens System Information, which lists your processor, memory, BIOS, and other system details. You can also find basic technical specifications (such as RAM, CPU, GPU, and Storage) about your computer on Settings > System > About.

How do I check the IP address of my PC? To check your computer's IP address, open Settings > Network & Internet> Wi-Fi (or Ethernet). Select the active connection, under "Properties," check the "IPv4 address" information to find your computer's network address.

How do I check FPS on my PC? To check the Frames Per Second on your computer, use the "Windows key + G" shortcut to open the Xbox Game Bar, and the FPS information should appear in the "Performance" widget.

How do I check the hardware on my PC? To check the hardware on your computer, right-click the Start button and choose the "Device Manager" option. Here, you'll find a list of all installed hardware, including the processor, graphics card, monitor, storage, and audio card, alongside their driver information.

How do I check the specifications of my gaming PC? To check your gaming computer specifications, such as RAM, CPU, GPU, and Storage, open Settings > System > About. If you want to find out even more tech specs, use the "Windows key + R" shortcut, type msinfo32, and press "Enter" to open the System Information app, which lists your processor, memory, firmware, and other hardware details.

How do I check my graphics card specs on PC? To check your GPU details, open the Task Manager's "Performance" page and click on "GPU" to display the graphics card model, usage, and memory information. You can also use the "Windows key + R" shortcut, type dxdiag, and press "Enter." In the "Display" tab, you'll find your graphics card name, memory size, and driver version. Alternatively, on Settings > System > About, you can also find the GPU name and memory information.

