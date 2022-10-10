Amazon sale: Prime Early Access deals on laptops, PC, Xbox, and more

Amazon soon launches its Prime Early Access Sale, celebrating the arrival of fall with two days of deals, serving thousands of discounts across the mega-retailer. The virtual extravaganza promises low prices on this year’s hottest tech and gadgets, including laptops, PCs, and gaming consoles.

Prime Early Access Sale, running on Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, is Amazon's closest thing to "Prime Day 2.0." The event presents a chance to score some early savings ahead of other shopping events later this year. Over the next 48 hours, we’ll be live blogging around the clock, rounding up the best deals and discount you shouldn’t miss.

You’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals via an Amazon Prime subscription or its free trial for newcomers. While Amazon has its must-haves, we’re also expecting some of this week’s best discounts from other retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Microsoft, and more.

The first wave of deals has started going live, and we’re hunting down the best in PCs and laptops, from PC components to essential accessories. We’re also rounding up the best deals on Xbox consoles, gaming accessories, and some fun gadgets for good measure. We’ll keep this feed updated non-stop, so don’t forget to check back for our top picks as new deals go live.

Prime Early Access Sale: Our top picks right now