Live
Amazon sale: Prime Early Access deals on laptops, PC, Xbox, and more
Laptops, PC parts, gaming gadgets, accessories, and more headline this week's Prime Early Access Sale.
Amazon soon launches its Prime Early Access Sale, celebrating the arrival of fall with two days of deals, serving thousands of discounts across the mega-retailer. The virtual extravaganza promises low prices on this year’s hottest tech and gadgets, including laptops, PCs, and gaming consoles.
Prime Early Access Sale, running on Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, is Amazon's closest thing to "Prime Day 2.0." The event presents a chance to score some early savings ahead of other shopping events later this year. Over the next 48 hours, we’ll be live blogging around the clock, rounding up the best deals and discount you shouldn’t miss.
You’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals via an Amazon Prime subscription or its free trial for newcomers. While Amazon has its must-haves, we’re also expecting some of this week’s best discounts from other retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Microsoft, and more.
The first wave of deals has started going live, and we’re hunting down the best in PCs and laptops, from PC components to essential accessories. We’re also rounding up the best deals on Xbox consoles, gaming accessories, and some fun gadgets for good measure. We’ll keep this feed updated non-stop, so don’t forget to check back for our top picks as new deals go live.
Prime Early Access Sale: Our top picks right now
- Amazon Prime free trial: membership required for many of the deals
- Prime Early Access Sale deals: check back for new offers this week
Prime Early Access deals live blog
Welcome to our Prime Early Access Sale live blog! We’re just getting started ahead of this week’s event and looking out for the savings you can take advantage of right now. While we’re still early, and Amazon hasn’t put its complete catalog of deals live quite yet, we’re already ramping up our coverage on one of the year’s biggest shopping events.
Windows Central will be blogging throughout the two-day event, and later I’ll be joined by other team members, rounding up our top picks from all corners of the website. In the meantime, get your wallet ready, and keep your eyes peeled as more deals start hitting the Amazon homepage.
In the meantime, we recommend ensuring you have an active Amazon Prime membership or take advantage of the generous free trial available to new subscribers during the Prime Early Access Sale. — Matt Brown, Windows Central Senior Editor
The sale is fast approaching, but you’ll need to wait a little longer for Prime Early Access to get started. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale kicks off at 12 a.m. PDT / 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 11 for those in the U.S. and Canada with deals running 48 hours, through Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a similar 12 a.m. kick off in other regions, with deals cycling out throughout the day.
We’ll be rounding up the best deals in the lead up to and during the event, so make sure to check back for the latest from the sale. — Matt Brown
