Complete the look of your Alienware setup with these Prime Day peripheral deals

If you're an Alienware gamer and want to take your gaming setup to the next level, Amazon Prime Day is a great place to start. For Amazon's second Prime Day installment, you can find some terrific savings on Alienware-branded keyboard, mouse, and headset, and adding these PC peripherals to your desk can help to create a cohesive aesthetic if you're a gamer locked into Alienware's ecosystem. The top deal takes 20% off of these PC gaming accessories to complete the look of your Alienware gaming desktop or laptop.

Save 20% on Alienware's tri-mode wireless mouse and headset

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW720M Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse | $149 $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This versatile gaming mouse can be used in any one of three configurations that will satisfy the needs of even the most demanding gamers. For the best performance, you can connect the Alienware AW720M using a wired cable, or you can connect the mouse using the USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.1 to your PC for wireless gaming. The Alienware AW720p is available in either Dark Side of the Moon or Lunar Light shades to complement your Alienware PC aesthetic.

Alienware's AW720M is a terrific mouse that delivers fast performance and accurate tracking for gaming. Equipped with a 26,000 DPI sensor and up to 650 IPS, the mouse is also capable of handling 50G of max acceleration, making it very responsive for fast-paced games. And now, through Prime Day savings, the mouse is 20% off for a savings of $30 from its regular price of $149.

And unlike a lot of clunkier gaming mice with a ton of buttons, the Alienware AW720W comes with a more understated design. Aside from the angular front side and the glowing Alienware logo, you're getting a design that's not too aggressive complete with eight programmable buttons and a 3D sculpted thumb grip in a symmetrical, ambidextrous package that will please left- and right-handed gamers.

The nice part about the Alienware AW720M is that it can be used in wired or two wireless modes, making it extremely versatile. For an untethered wireless experience, you can use Bluetooth 5.1 or a very accurate 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle with 1000Hz of wireless polling. And for a more accurate gaming experience, you can connect the mouse to a PC or laptop with the included USB-A to USB-C cable.

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset | $199 $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Alienware's wireless gaming headset comes loaded with technology to keep you immersed in your gaming, like Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound support, active noise cancelation microphone, and a USB-C wireless dongle to reduce latency.

Alienware's AW920H lets you enjoy audio from your games with superb fidelity with its 40mm Hi-Res drivers and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound tuning. You'll be able to hear three-dimensional audio with precision with rich, clear, and immersive audio. And when you need to communicate with allies, the microphone can capture your voice clearly with active noise cancelation technology built into the headset. The four microphones leverage AI to cancel background noise.

Originally priced at $199, you'll be saving $40 through this Prime Day promotion on the AW920H. That's a $40 discount!

The headset comes with a detachable boom microphone for added versatility, and the whole thing can connect to your PC via a wired 3.5mm cable, Bluetooth 5.2 for a wireless experience, or via the bundled USB-C wireless dongle for lag-free communications for more intense gaming.

$10 discount on Alienware AW510K gaming keyboard

(opens in new tab) Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW510K | $159 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Alienware's AW510K gaming keyboard will complete the look of your Alienware gaming setup. It comes with AlienFX support for programmable RGB LED lighting control, Cherry MX low-profile Red switches, and anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover support.

Though not as steeply discounted as the mouse and headset, Alienware's AW510K is also on sale and will help complete the look of your gaming setup. If you're an Alienware gamer, this keyboard neatly integrates with the AlienFX software, giving you full per-key RGB LED backlighting control of the keyboard with up 16.8 million colors per key. There's also fully programmable keys for macros.

And even though the keyboard may seem expensive, it is made from durable 5000 Series aluminum, ensuring it will last for years of heavy gaming. Dell claims that the keyboard can survive 50 million keystrokes with no loss of accuracy.