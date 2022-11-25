LIVE Black Friday gaming laptop deals: MSI, ASUS ROG, Razer, and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop $1,850 $1,509.99 at Walmart This MSI GP66 Leopard just grabbed an additional $100 off since the first time we posted it, for a total saving of $340! And sure, it's not cheap but the investment may be worth it if you're looking to go all out on your gaming machine. Plus, you are still saving a huge chunk of change of the laptop's regular price thanks to Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. Heck, even when this laptop has gone on sale in the past it hasn't dropped this low. The MSI GP66 Leopard is a beast of a machine with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple USB ports, and a 15.6-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution. You can expand the RAM and other parts as you want. It even has per-key RGB backlighting on the SteelSeries keyboard. It should crush the vast majority of modern games at 1080p with high or ultra settings, providing smooth and rapid frames in games like Valorant, and Overwatch 2.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $899.99 $549.99 at Amazon This is probably the best budget Black Friday, Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal we've seen so far. With an NVIDIA RTX 3050 and Ryzen 5 6600H you're probably not going to be running Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra, but this is a great entry-level laptop for a youngster or someone who is into well-optimized competitive shooters like Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, or Valorant. This rig will provide good frames for games that aren't full-blown photorealistic, with a 120 Hz display panel for smooth frame rates. The main downsides here are the RAM and SSD, which clocks in at 8GB and 256GB apiece. Thankfully, you can easily upgrade the RAM up to 16GB using our Black Friday PC components live blog potentially, and bump up the m.2 SSD drive to 512GB as well if you so desire. To sweeten the deal, this laptop also comes with 3 months of PC Game Pass valued at $30 alongside Windows 11. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 14 (2022) $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Amazon This is essentially the same laptop deal I posted earlier, but for whatever reason, Razer's pink "Quartz" colorway somehow attaches a $200 premium. Still, you are saving $300 off the typical asking price for Black Friday through Cyber Monday, so if you're absolutely enamored with what's on offer here, you're at least getting a bit of cash off the RRP. This is another Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU deal with an NVIDIA GeForce 3070 Ti. This laptop will demolish the vast majority of games on ultra settings, complete at 1440p at up to 165 FPS owing to its 165 Hz panel. It has upgradeable SODIMM 16 GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and of course, a gorgeous pink design that looks far, far more kawaii than any other gaming laptop on the market. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: Razer ) Razer Blade 14 (2022) $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon I'm a Razer fan through and through these days, and this gaming laptop Black Friday deal is a pretty great option for those who want a seriously powerful gaming laptop that is also sleek and lightweight at the same time. Few gaming laptop companies are on Razer's level when it comes to squeezing power into smaller packages, and this laptop is certainly no different. A Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU joins forces with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti to drive games to insane frame rates without compromising visual quality. This is also a 1440p QHD panel at 165Hz for superior visual reproduction in an ultra-thin CNC aluminum chassis. And of course, Razer Chroma RGB. This is a truly incredible laptop made all the more incredible with this tidy Black Friday deal. This runs through to Cyber Monday, at least while stocks last. And we suspect they won't last long on this one. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: Windows Central) MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop $899 $699 at Amazon Here's another seriously good deal from MSI for Black Friday. This is an AMD-based machine with a Ryzen R5-5600H processor and an RX 5500M GPU, with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an upgradeable 512GB NVMe SSD storage device. This is an absolute steal at $700 and an ideal entry-level gaming laptop for anyone looking to take a step into the wide world of PC gaming. This laptop is ideal for running games at 1080p on high settings, although some very intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Red Dead Redemption 2 may push it a bit. This laptop also has reportedly great battery life for a gaming laptop, which is a rarity frankly. My Razer Blade 17 Pro gets 2 hours if I'm lucky these days. The 144Hz panel on this thing will deliver blazing frame rates in competitive shooters, too, with photorealistic games like Death Stranding hitting more around the 60 FPS mark on high settings. This deal is among the better ones we've seen so far for Black Friday through Cyber Monday. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop $1,149.99 $849.99 at Amazon MSI's Katana GF66 budget gaming laptop is ever further budget with this neat Black Friday, Cyber Monday deal. This RTX 3050 Ti laptop probably won't be rocking Cyberpunk 2077 on maximum settings with ray-tracing, but it will offer a highly capable experience at 1080p across most modern games, delivering great frame rates in titles like Overwatch, Valorant, and CS:GO. This laptop also sports a Core i7 12th gen CPU, alongside 16GB of RAM with a 512 NVMe SSD, both upgradeable. This laptop used to RRP for $1600, so to see it come all the way down to $850 is pretty impressive. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI Pulse GL66 $1,599.99 $1099,99 at Amazon This MSI Pulse GL66 variant has a pretty epic deal at Amazon, shedding $400 dollaroos from the regular asking price for Black Friday. This is probably one of the best gaming deals on the market right now as far as laptops are concerned, owing to the sheer power baked into this impressive machine. 16GB DDR4 memory, 512GB NVMe SSD storage, Intel Core i7 12th gen 12700H, RTX 3070 graphics, and a 144Hz FHD panel to bring it all home. Frankly, I might buy this laptop myself as I'm typing this out. This is a beastly gaming laptop for a similarly beastly price, and is arguably more balanced than the laptop deal below it. You could also upgrade the 16GB ram with some SODIMM sticks from our best Black Friday PC components live blog too. I'm trying to figure out exactly what the catch is considering my Razer Blade 17 cost far more and is invariably less powerful than this (admittedly it's a few years old now, though). Regardless, if you were looking for a gaming laptop deal, this is looking hard to beat right now. — Jez Corden

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop $1,799.99 $1,499 at Newegg No stranger to gaming hardware, MSI offers its GL66 gaming laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 among its impressive specs for a massive $300 during the Newegg Black Friday sale. Loaded with Windows 11 Pro, this portable beast features a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU paired with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD, providing plenty of space for games. Completing the gamer aesthetic with an RGB keyboard, you can customize the LED colors with the pre-installed MSI Center companion app for a personal touch. The 15.6" IPS screen can output a 1080p resolution at up to 144Hz, or link to an external monitor for 4K at 60Hz making it a versatile gaming machine no matter where you are. Not the cheapest option, but at a limited-time 16% reduction, it's incredibly tempting!

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop $1,799.99 $1,599 at Amazon Not the first ASUS ROG Strix laptop among our finds, and possibly not the last, but it's still a bargain. The 1080p IPS panel can reach up to 300Hz for ultra-smooth gaming powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and backed up by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H plus16GB of modern DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz. The 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is big enough for modern games, and the laptop will effortlessly handle them thanks to the ASUS ROG intelligent cooling system. With adaptive sync on its 15.6" screen, gaming will be an absolute dream on this monstrous portable powerhouse. Plus, you get a free month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. An outstanding bargain.

(Image credit: Walmart) ASUS TUF Gaming laptop $1,350 $949 at Walmart I think squeezing a powerful gaming laptop in under that $1,000 mark is a great way to go. Machines around this price tend to strike a sweet spot between powerful gaming specs and not bankrupting you. The technical specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is great for gaming. And your games are going to look good on the 17.3-inch display with its IPS panel, 1080p resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include self-cleaning fans, military-grade durability, easily upgradeable memory and storage, and more.

(Image credit: Amazon) MSI Creator 17 Professional laptop $2,500 $1,899 at Amazon

Other MSI laptops on sale at Amazon Whether you explicitly want the discrete graphics card or just want something powerful enough for your creative endeavors, MSI has a laptop on sale that should fit your needs and your budget. These Black Friday deals at Amazon won't last forever, so browse the full sale. Or you could go with the MSI Creator 17 4K Professional, which is one of the best laptops available in this sale. It's down to its lowest price by several hundred dollars. This laptop includes an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that's great for high-end gaming and other work. It also has Thunderbolt 4 ports for super fast data transfer speeds, a 17.3-inch display with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 laptop $1,400 $799.99 at Newegg Another solid Black Friday deal from Newegg, especially if you're the sort of person looking for a gaming laptop that won't destroy your bank account. The ASUS ZenBook Pro can game, but it also benefits from a beautiful OLED display with touchscreen support. That's a huge plus even for general tasks and media watching, let alone gaming. The specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Includes USB-C and USB-A ports, an infrared camera for facial recognition programs like Windows Hello, and more.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG touchscreen gaming laptop $1,600 $999.99 at Best Buy Here's a nice mid-tier gaming machine that includes a sweet $600 discount. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, which is very strong. It also has 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. In addition to all of that, you get some great features including full touchscreen support on the 13.4-inch display. It uses a 2-in-1 convertible design so you can use it as a tablet, too, if you prefer. Games will look great with the 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and the 120Hz refresh rate. It has two USB-C ports in addition to other USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a 720p webcam.

(Image credit: Dell) Alienware x14 R1 gaming laptop $1,900 $1,299.99 at Best Buy Well, time to save $600 on an insane gaming machine. You don't always have to go through Dell to get an awesome price on Dell laptops. This Alienware laptop is at a great Black Friday low price, and it is equipped with what you need for some serious gaming. The tech specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 4.7GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe technology, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for high-end gaming. That's a good thing because you'll need some juice to make your games look good on this 14-inch 1080p monitor with a 144hz refresh rate. Other features include USB-C ports, Alienware Cyro-Tech cooling technology, Dolby Atmos support, and a long-lasting battery life.

(Image credit: Walmart) Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $800 $649 at Walmart Here's a simple and affordable option if you're looking for a great gaming machine. The Acer Nitro 5 is a great series with plenty of powerful options in its lineup. This one in particular includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is awesome because the laptop has a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop $2,749 $1,899 at Amazon This MSI Creator 17 Professional laptop is enjoying a very steep discount, knocking almost a grand off the usual asking price. This 17.3-inch behemoth is not the lightest PC in the world, but it's designed to be a portable powerhouse for those who need serious power in a PC package you can take with you. Full UHD pixels at 120Hz, with 100% Adobe RGB certified colors, an Intel Core i7-11800H, with 16GB RAM and an NVIDIA RTX 3070. This is the kind of PC designed for higher-end visual design work, from 3D graphics to Adobe Premier. As a byproduct, it will also excel for gaming, delivering titles like Cyberpunk 2077 on maximum graphics with minimal compromises. Features like Thunderbolt 4 compatibility only sweeten the deal, too.

(Image credit: HP) HP - Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop $799.99 $479.99 at Best Buy Here's a pretty great deal on an entry-level gaming laptop from HP. The HP Victus 15.6" is powered by a GeForce GTX 1650, complete with 8GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD storage device. The GeForce GTX 1650 in here is an older GPU, but this might make for a great entry-level gaming laptop for youngsters in your family for playing games like Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox, and Genshin Impact. It's surely not the best gaming laptop in the world, but at this price, it's a truly great option for those who want to get a retro-gaming rig or for games that don't have photo-realistic graphics, the GTX 1650 is a decent GPU for casual play. Just don't expect to be running Cyberpunk 2077 or any intensive photo-realistic modern games on this one!

(Image credit: Amazon) Gigabyte Aorus 17 YE5 360Hz gaming laptop $3,000 $2,499 at Amazon We've seen a few good deals from the Aorus lineup, and of course you can find some more affordable options out there. But if you're looking for just an amazing laptop with some killer features, and one that will still save you some money off its regular price, then here's a great option. The Aorus 17 YE5 includes a super powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12900H processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with plenty of storage and great read/write speeds, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Put that GPU to work with the laptop's 17.3-inch screen with 1080p resolution, an IPS panel, and a crazy 360Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X gaming laptop $1,400 $999.99 at Newegg Newegg's early Black Friday deals have protections that ensure you're getting the lowest price. If you're not, Newegg will help you out. So that means this deal probably isn't going to get much better, and it's quite fantastic with the $400 price drop. The VivoBook Pro is an awesome lineup of laptops that just look great, and in this case you get a powerful graphics card so you can game on the excellent screen. The specs include an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. You can play games at high settings, and they'll look great on the 16-inch display with a 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution and OLED panel for excellent color. Other features include the intuitive ASUS DialPad that helps you streamline commands, USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting all your peripherals, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. It even comes with a wired optical mouse and a travel bag.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 17 laptop $3,049 $2,349 at Dell The Dell XPS lineup grows with each passing year. These are not laptops originally designed for *gaming* so much as productivity. Many of them feature integrated graphics and focus more on speed and slickness than just pure power or gaming prowess. However, some do feature dedicated graphics cards like this XPS 17. And they also still have all that speed and slickness with extra features including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, 4K display resolution, and more. This XPS 17 features a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, and 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM. The GPU is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a fingerprint reader for security, a 720p webcam, and plenty of other great features.

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI GE76 gaming laptop $1,400 $1,099.99 at Newegg Here's another great gaming laptop that's part of Newegg's early Black Friday sale. Remember that this is protected through Black Friday, so you can get back the difference should the price go even lower. Doubt it though because this is a pretty solid deal. The specs include an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB NVMe solid stae drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. You also get a nice and large 17.3-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution, an IPS panel for color accuracy and viewing angles, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop $1,149.99 $719.99 at Lenovo with code GAMINGDROP1 Here's a great budget pickup on the Lenovo store if you're interested in gaming but can't break the bank. This one has plenty of power and speed and a really nice 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, an IPS panel, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, 8GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card ensures you're playing games at high settings. It has plenty of other features, too, like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 720p webcam, and quad-vent cooling. You'll also get three free months of Game Pass so you can play all the games you want without spending an extra dime.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,500 $999.99 at Best Buy The technical specs for this laptop include a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, a 512GB solid state drive that's great for fast read/write times and plenty of storage, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that'll help you play games at high settings. Some of the other features include a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port for incredibly fast data transfer speeds, a regular USB-C port, and more USB-A ports for connecting your favorite peripherals. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos support and stereo sound on the dual speakers, and a 720p webcam.

(Image credit: Newegg) Gigabyte A5 K1 gaming laptop $1,199 $729 at Newegg Here is another Black Friday deal from Newegg, where all your purchases between now and Black Friday are protected. That way if the price lowers, you can make up the difference. So buy with confidence because odds are this is as low as this laptop is going to get. The Gigabyte A5 K1 is a great inexpensive option. The specs include an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, an IPS panel, and 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: B&H) Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop $2,030 $1,349.99 at B&H Like many online retailers, B&H has a daily deals section. While B&H is a camera store and is often devoted to camera products, today you have a chance to save on an awesome gaming laptop. The DealZone is a temporary place for deals, so this price could change or the item could sell out before the end of the day. Grab it while you can! We have reviewed the Legion 5i and you can read more about that here. See all the ins and outs, what we like and what we didn't. It's a solid laptop, though, and at this price you're getting a ton of value for the specs. In particular, this gaming machine includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Those are some fantastic internals for what you're paying. Add on extra features like a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

(Image credit: Amazon) MSI GF63 gaming laptop $999 $799 at Amazon We've posted quite a few killer machines all with incredible discounts, but you may be someone shopping on a budget. If you're looking up gaming laptop deals, that makes sense. We've got that covered, too, with this machine that's part of the MSI GF63 lineup. In fact, it's not the first affordable member of this team that we've posted on this live blog. The GF63 laptops are great for anyone who wants to play games at high settings but doesn't want to spend a fortune. Today's deal is the lowest price ever for this laptop. This laptop from MSI includes an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. All of that adds up to some serious power, which is awesome because one of the great features of this laptop is its 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI Vector GP66 gaming laptop $2,599 $2,029.99 at Newegg Another crazy large discount on a crazy good machine. This laptop includes a 15.6-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p pixel resolution. It can output content up to 4K at 120Hz via HDMI or even at 8k at 60Hz. Plus it has other features like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a keyboard designed by SteelSeries with per-key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting. The specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop. This is an insanely powerful laptop that is worth the investment considering how much you save and definitely won't let you down for many years.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop $1,700 $1,099.99 at Best Buy This deal is one of the biggest all-around direct price drops we've seen, and the laptop is well worth this discounted price. One of the great features about this machine is that it has a USB-C 3.2 port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, three USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0b port so that not only can you hook up all your peripherals but you can also expand this laptop. Connect it to a 4K monitor or just a much bigger screen to expand your gaming real estate. The technical specs include an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 6800M. That's a great collection of stats that'll allow you to play your games at high settings, even if you're using an external display. If you don't, you still get a 15.6-inch screen with 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. That's also pretty darn good.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,650 $1,399.99 at Best Buy When it comes to gaming laptops, you're stuck with the ecosystem you buy into so you want to make sure it's going to work for you. For example, this Zephyrus laptop has a 14-inch display with a hefty 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has dynamic cooling to help keep your system chill while you play, a four speaker audio system with Smart Amplifier tech and Dolby Atmos support, and even AMD's SmartShift Max tech that helps your computer adapt to the games you play and give you a performance boost. On top of all that, the laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card.

(Image credit: Amazon) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop $2,000 $1,799.99 at Amazon UPDATE: An additional $100 just shed off the asking price with this Black Friday gaming laptop deal. This powerful gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX computer processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which will help you boost your games and make them look great on the 15.6-inch display with a 300Hz refresh rate. Other features include an opti-mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, and an easy method for upgrading your RAM or storage, letting you expand this laptop's life for years to come.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED gaming laptop $1,400 $999.99 at Newegg Newegg's own Black Friday sales are filled with great deals like this. This is actually a Newegg Select deal, which means it's sort of like an "Editor's Choice" or staff pick sort of bargain. That means you're getting a really popular product at a really great price. Two things you should like to hear. The internal specifications include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for some solid gaming performance. The real selling point of this laptop is its 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. You also get a USB-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a media card reader, and more.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Alienware x14 R1 gaming laptop $1,900 $1,299.99 at Best Buy UPDATE: Since the initial post, this laptop gained an additional $200 off for a total saving of $600!



If you're looking for a great gaming laptop on sale, why wouldn't you look at Alienware? The laptops have a sleek design with cool aesthetics and usually have plenty of great features. You can save $400 on this one today as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, too. The internal specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe that's great for storage and for fast read and write times. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that's a solid gaming GPU. All your games will look good on the laptop's 14-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Plus it has USB-C ports, a really great high-capacity battery, advanced cooling, Dolby Atmos audio support, and more.

(Image credit: Amazon) Acer Swift X Creator laptop $920 $763.00 at Amazon Pick up a great and affordable gaming laptop that's down to a nice low price. The Acer Swift X was going for well over $1,000 over the summer, and this marks the first time it has ever dropped below $800. The technical specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for super fast read and write times, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Extra features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, built-in Amazon Alexa, and more. It also has a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop $1,500 $1,049.99 at Best Buy UPDATE: Since we posted this deal, it nabbed an extra $100 off the asking price through Black Friday and Cyber Monday! This is a great deal on a gaming laptop you can find through Best Buy's main site but also through Best Buy's official eBay storefront, should you prefer to shop there for one reason or another. It might sell out in one place so you can find it in the other. The Gigabyte Aorus is a well-rounded lineup of powerful gaming machines, and this is a great mid-tier one at an awesome price. The laptop's technical specs include an Intel Core i7-12700H computer processor with up to 4.7GHz speeds, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that's great for gaming. Make those games look good on the computer's 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and an IPS panel with great color accuracy.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop $1,500 $999.99 at Best Buy Save a huge chunk off this powerful gaming laptop. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The graphics card is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. All of these specs are great and should allow for some very powerful gaming sessions, especially considering the 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop is equipped with a ton of other great features, too. The keyboard has 4-zone RGB lighting. The AeroBlade 3D Fan technology is custom-engineered to provide the best possible cooling even during long gaming sessions. Plus the Custom Control 2.0 utility app gives you maximum control over monitoring your system, creating macros, setting up overclock, and more.

(Image credit: Amazon) Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop $3,500 $2,999.99 at Amazon Razer makes beautiful devices often fully featured and loaded with goodies, but these laptops also tend to be extremely expensive. Unless you're just flowing with cash, chances are you're not buying a Razer laptop straight up. So it's nice when we can find one on sale. In this case, it's not just on sale it's down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. The Razer Blade 14 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with up to 4.9GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which is very powerful and will be really great for your long video game sessions. Plus all your games will look good on the laptop's 14-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Add on some advanced cooling, RGB lighting, USB-C ports, and other great features.