Live
Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals: graphics cards, high refresh rates, & more
Never too early to save a buck.
Black Friday is a fantastic time to shop for a new gaming laptop, especially since gaming laptops tend to run a bit more expensive than others. Obviously, we haven't quite hit Black Friday just yet, but that shouldn't stop us from exploring the deals that are out there right now. Chances are if something is on sale *now*, it's not going to get much cheaper on Black Friday. So you might as well grab it ahead of the crowd and get your favorite gaming laptop before it sells out.
We will be continually updating this blog with the best deals we can find. That includes deals from a variety of different retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Microsoft, and others. It should cover every major brand, too, from HP to ASUS to Lenovo and more. Whatever we list here is absolutely a sale you should consider if you're looking for a new gaming laptop, and you'll want to keep checking back for even more updates as we go.
So what even constitutes a gaming laptop? The primary difference between a gaming laptop and another laptop is that it uses discrete graphics. Many laptop manufacturers save money with integrated graphics, and that's fine if you just need a machine for basic stuff. If you want to play the latest and greatest video games at high settings though, you need a graphics card. So you can expect that from every laptop on this list.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals live now:
- ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop
$845$699.99 at Amazon
Here's a deal that's part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale. You can save up to 22% on this laptop, but you should know there's a limited quantity available. It may not last long at this price.
The basic technical specs include an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive for storage. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which you can use for some intense gaming thanks to the laptop's 17.3-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an RGB keyboard, and even a 30-day free trial to PC Game Pass so you can play all the games you want.
- Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop
$1,600$1,299.99 at eBay
This deal comes from antonline, a respected eBay seller that often has a lot of great deals on computers and accessories. We recommend them often, especially when they have great prices like this.
The Gigabyte Aorus is a fantastic laptop that's equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. That's important because its 15.6-inch display has a refresh rate that can reach 360Hz. Your games are going to look and feel fantastic, and the laptop has the power to back it up with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
- Dell G16 gaming laptop
$1,600$1,349.99 at Dell
The G16 is a relatively new entry from Dell, which means this laptop has a lot of modern features including some of the latest tech. In this case, the laptop includes a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 4.7GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB SSD with NVMe tech for fast read and write times. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.
Not only will you be able to play your favorite games, but they will look great on the 16-inch display that has 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Dell laptops also come with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports along with several other USB ports.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop
$1,135$709.99 at Lenovo
We have reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i, so be sure to get all the information you could possibly need about this gaming machine. It's a great device, and this one in particular comes loaded with great features.
The technical specs include a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.50GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, a 256GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The best part about this machine is the 15.6-inch display that includes an IPS panel, 1080p pixel resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate that's great for gamers.
