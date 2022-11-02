Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals: graphics cards, high refresh rates, & more

Black Friday is a fantastic time to shop for a new gaming laptop, especially since gaming laptops tend to run a bit more expensive than others. Obviously, we haven't quite hit Black Friday just yet, but that shouldn't stop us from exploring the deals that are out there right now. Chances are if something is on sale *now*, it's not going to get much cheaper on Black Friday. So you might as well grab it ahead of the crowd and get your favorite gaming laptop before it sells out.

We will be continually updating this blog with the best deals we can find. That includes deals from a variety of different retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Microsoft, and others. It should cover every major brand, too, from HP to ASUS to Lenovo and more. Whatever we list here is absolutely a sale you should consider if you're looking for a new gaming laptop, and you'll want to keep checking back for even more updates as we go.

So what even constitutes a gaming laptop? The primary difference between a gaming laptop and another laptop is that it uses discrete graphics. Many laptop manufacturers save money with integrated graphics, and that's fine if you just need a machine for basic stuff. If you want to play the latest and greatest video games at high settings though, you need a graphics card. So you can expect that from every laptop on this list.

Other early Black Friday deals:

Other early Black Friday laptop deals: