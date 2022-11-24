Black Friday PC deals: Desktop PCs, components, and upgrade parts

Refresh

(Image credit: CyberPowerPC) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master desktop $1,269.99 $849.99 at Amazon Want to skip the build process entirely with a pre-built machine? CyberPowerPC has been in the ready-made desktop scene for years, and we've even recommended its budget models to play games like Microsoft Flight Simulator on the cheap. For an early Black Friday saving, the Gamer Master model GMA890AV2 offers a mid-range spec with an entry-level RTX 3050 GPU at 33% off. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU with 16GB of DDR4 RAM can handle the recommended specs for games like Overwatch 2, and a double-helping of a 500GB NVMe SSD for Windows 11 and a 2TB mechanical hard provides plenty of space for software. CyberPowerPC even throws in a Wi-Fi card if you're setting up a desk with no access to Ethernet, making this an attractive option that you can upgrade in the future. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Seagate) Seagate Barracuda 8TB SATA HDD $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy Super speedy solid-state drives are fantastic for installing your operating system and a handful of games, but the prices tend to rise dramatically on higher storage sizes. You can pick up mechanical SATA drives with monstrous amounts of space for relatively cheap, including this Seagate Barracuda with 8TB of room for plenty of room for oversized software. Reduced by $50 for Black Friday on Best Buy, it's a great way to expand the storage in your desktop PC. Just be sure you have a spare SATA cable since Seagate doesn't include any in the box, but they're a reputable name that comes highly recommended in our roundups of best internal hard drives on Windows Central. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Dell | Alienware) Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop $1,449.99 $899.99 at Dell Alienware gaming PCs are another fantastic way to skip the build process altogether and jump right into the action. Constructed with high-quality parts and sold with at least a 1-year premium support package, you only need some peripherals. Check our roundup of the best gaming monitors, and you'll be ready for action with a massive $550 saving on this entry-level rig. This Aurora R13 configuration features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400F processor with 8GB of modern DDR5 RAM clocked at 4400MHz, which you can upgrade at any time with extra modules. For its GPU, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM can handle various modern titles at 1080p with medium to high settings but don't expect 4K gaming. Built-in Wi-Fi makes for simple wireless networking and freedom from Ethernet cables if you're too far from a router, and the Wi-Fi 6E standard offers rapid speeds. The 256GB M.2 SSD is enough to get you started, but you'll soon need extra space if installing multiple games. Keep an eye on this blog for deals on storage. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Silverstone) Silverstone SX300-B 300W SFX PSU $62.83 $53.10 at Amazon This PSU from Silverstone is ideal for building a small-form-factor PC with modest specs, rated 80 Plus Bronze rated with 300W output. It's certainly not intended for an intense gaming PC but would feel right at home in a basic mini rig. Featuring a single-rail design for 25A at 12V+ and a single 80mm fan for airflow, this dinky power supply is 15% off for your next Black Friday SFF PC project. The cables are fixed in a non-modular design and aren't super long, meaning you might need extensions depending on your components. Measuring a slim 4.92 x 2.5 x 3.94" ensures it'll fit in most compact cases and would pair nicely with a CPU offering an integrated GPU to reduce power draw. Check our roundup of the best Mini-ITX PC cases for ideas on what to pick next. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved 49" monitor $2,299.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg How big is too big? Forget about it! This gigantic Samsung Neo G9 monitor spans a diagonal 49" with a 2K display (5120 x 1440p) for ultrawide gaming. Featuring a super-fast 1ms response time paired with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility to prevent screen tearing, the bonus of Quantum HDR2000 displays gorgeous HDR contrast to complete this incredible package. Go big or go home, right? Dropping by 34% for a jaw-dropping $800 discount during Black Friday, the G9 Neo likely won't be around for long, so don't miss out. Gaming at 240Hz with enough space to fit two regular QHD panels is about as immersive as it gets. It's still compatible with standard VESA fixings, so if you need to replace an older mounted monitor, the process will be super simple. Otherwise, the included stand can be adjusted and raised to your preference. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central) Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse $99.99 $44.99 at Lenovo We had high praise for this wireless mouse in our Logitech MX Master 2S review upon release. It features an ergonomic shape for a comfortable grip with an excellent layout of additional buttons, including a secondary scroll wheel by your thumb. The modern MX Master 3S has officially taken its place, but the 2S is still a fantastic mouse with few downsides besides the lack of storage for the included USB receiver. When paired with the excellent Logitech Options software, users can customize the functions assigned to every button, including the versatile speed-adaptive scroll wheel. With slower scrolling, the wheel behaves in a standard step manner and smooths out with faster movement, but you can permanently switch between both modes with a push of the wheel's gesture button. With its 55% saving amounting to $55 off during Black Friday, this previous-generation mouse is among the best wireless mice as a timeless masterpiece. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: ASRock) ASRock B660M PRO RS motherboard $119.99 $89.99 at Newegg Cutting down on budget costs for PC builds, motherboards using the B660 chipset are often more affordable than their Z690 and Z790 counterparts, especially if you're picking up a 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU like the superb mid-range Intel Core i5-13600K. With ASRock's B660M PRO RS, the LGA 1700 socket still supports the previous-gen 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake chips and keeps PCIe 4.0 support. Discounted by $30 for a 25% saving during Black Friday, this is a fantastic opportunity to grab one of the best budget B660 motherboards. If you have any spare DDR4 RAM from a previous build, you can move it to the B660M PRO RS and overclock up to 5333MHz. Plus, on top of the onboard RGB lighting, you get additional RGB headers and an addressable RGB header for compatible components, perfect for anyone filling their PC with multi-colored LEDs. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: G.Skill) G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 $279.99 $233.99 at Newegg If you're in the market for some of the latest DDR5 RAM, G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo 32GB kit has an RGB variant with the same 6000MHz speed, reduced by 16% on Newegg for a $46 saving. The 2x 16GB DIMM modules have customizable lighting and support AMD EXPO (Extended profiles for overclocking) for memory overclocking, just like Intel XMP, pitting it against some of the best DDR5 memory. This high-performance RAM is ideal for an enthusiast-level build, especially if you're a fan of multi-colored LEDs in the case. The RGB strip is customizable with the official G.Skill Trident Z desktop software or compatible functions on your supported motherboard. With 30-38-38-96 timings and some of the fastest memory speeds available with DDR5, this is a fantastic saving for anyone building a modern rig. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Crucial) Crucial P5 Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD $319.99 $199.99 at Amazon Grab a whopping 40% off this powerful NVMe M.2 SSD from Crucial. With 2TB of storage, you're likely to struggle to run out of space, granting you storage for quite literally dozens of massive games, hundreds of movies, and thousands upon thousands of MP3s. This NVMe SSD is incredibly fast owing to its PCIe interface, and enjoys a top rating on Amazon and with other reviewers. The 2TB model gets the biggest saving at 40% off, but there are also savings to be had on the Amazon listing page for both the 1TB and 500GB models as well. As an m.2 drive, it will work well with most modern laptops with expandable storage but is also compatible with the PlayStation 5 if that's your bag as well. You can also grab a USB m.2 enclosure if you fancy using it externally. This m.2 enclosure, for example, is also on sale right now.

(Image credit: Samsung) SAMSUNG 980 SSD 1TB $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon Another shiny NVMe SSD is on sale, and this is certainly among the best early Black Friday storage deals we've seen so far. The Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD is down almost 50% from its typical asking price, crashing to $80 on Amazon. With sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, the Samsung 980 NVMe SSD is a great option for those who want to expand their laptop's storage capacity without breaking the bank. This Black Friday deal makes that value even sweeter. I actually use one of these in my Razer Blade 17 Pro as a storage drive specifically for games from Steam. I've had it for well over a year at this point, and haven't had any issues whatsoever.

(Image credit: Teamgroup) TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 DRAM 16GB Kit $52.99 $42.99 at Amazon For some pretty affordable RAM, you can grab two 8GB sticks of DDR4 from Teamgroup for 20% off during Black Friday. These sticks are 3200 MHz and while not the fastest on the block, they are an incredibly affordable option for those looking to add more RAM into their set up, or upgrading the speed on some older sticks. Just be sure that your motherboard actually supports DDR4 RAM before diving in.

(Image credit: WD) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 Black SSD | $229 $147 at Amazon If WD is your preferred brand for storage, then this is the best price going right now for the very popular SM850 Black in 1TB form. This price would usually be a no brainer, but scroll down this page a little and you'll see plenty of competition from other brands, with arguably better deals if you don't mind something a little slower, you might even be happier with some of the 2TB options. There's no denying that this WD pick is one of the best fast options around though. And it's PS5-compatible if you're after an upgrade there too (don't forget to add a heatsink though).

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Type-C Waterproof USB Flash Drive $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon Have you ever dropped a USB stick into a cup of tea by mistake and lost all your work? Because I have. What if there was a better way? Say hi to this hardcore USB-C stick from Samsung, which is 40% off for Black Friday. With 400MB/s speeds, you'll be flying through large file transfers owing to USB-C connectivity. This stick transfers up to 4GB of files in just 11 seconds, making transferring those large project files easy and rapid. Speaking of large, these sticks on sale for Black Friday go all the way up to 256GB, which is enough juice for a ton of RAW video and even more photos. What makes this particular USB stick stand out is its tough design. This USB-C stick is not only waterproof, but it's also resistant to temperature fluctuations, magnets, shocks and knocks, and is even resistant to x-rays. So, if you're an x-ray imager working in a hospital, you may find this is the best USB-C stick for you. For everyone else, though, at least it won't break if you drop it into a cup of tea.

(Image credit: Logitech) Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Want a speedy industry-standard 60 FPS webcam for those work from home meetings or live streaming? The Logitech C922x Pro Stream webcam is currently enjoying a solid $20 saving for Black Friday, making it an ideal accessory to complete your PC set up. The C922x can be used in 1080p at 30 FPS or 720p at 60 FPS. If you're connecting up StreamLabs or OBS with this webcam, it'll provide a much smoother image capture experience for your live viewers if you set it to 60 FPS to match up with your gameplay. The webcam also comes with autofocus, is USB plug-and-play with minimal set up, and has a monitor mount for ease of use.

(Image credit: AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6-core CPU $199 $125.99 at Amazon For those seeking parts for a budget build, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU is currently offering a rather beefy $75 off the typical asking price. Paired with a decent GPU, this CPU can easily push frame rates at 1080p well into the 100s and maybe even higher, as budget CPUs increasingly compete with older "premium" models while also drawing less power. With 4.4GHz maxed out with appropriate cooling for overclocking, you can get some serious performance out of this chip without breaking the bank in the process. Always be sure that your set up will support it, though. This is for the Socket AM4 platform and can drive PCIe 4.0 on X540 and B550 motherboards amongst others.

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Pro MP271C 27-inch FHD monitor $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon If you were looking for a cheap and cheerful monitor to add to your set up, this deal from MSI is particularly good. This is a 75Hz panel so it's perhaps better for lower-end builds or secondary monitors for keeping Discord open and things like that, but the price saving can't be denied, down to just $119 for the Black Friday deals season. This monitor has built-in speakers if you don't have your own sound set up, and pumps out full HD at 1080p in a curved 1500R format, adding a little immersion to any desktop experience. It's also baked with MSI anti-flicker tech, and has a 4001:1 contrast ratio with a built-in blue light reduction mode for cozier evening gaming. And sure, this isn't the best gaming monitor in the world, but it may be one of the best-value gaming monitors in the world with this tidy Black Friday deal.

(Image credit: ZARIMI) ZARIMI Compressed Air Duster $249.99 $59.49 at Amazon This truly wild deal just appeared as I was browsing Amazon and is something I decided to pick up myself. Compressed air cannisters are great, but they run out, what if there was a better way? I've seen these hand-held rechargeable air dusters going around for a while now, but this particular deal is markedly impressive. Complete with several brushes and other tools for really digging into those tight spaces in your gaming rig, this compressed air gun is ideal for cleaning off keyboards, PC cases, and other components without having to deal with cannisters of compressed air, which can be irritating to use. It's USB-rechargeable and comes with different types of nozzles for directing the airflow. It's potentially more environmentally friendly than using single use cannisters, complete with adjustable air force up to 2.5 ounces of pressure. This is a great companion device to have alongside any PC build or laptop.

(Image credit: ColorCoral) ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $9.99 $5.59 at Amazon This isn't the sexiest deal in the universe, but I decided to share it anyway. Why? Because cleaning slime is awesome. As someone with primarily black tech and shelves, dust is a prevalent issue in my PC gaming life. As such, I keep on-hand a variety of tools and cleaning buddies to battle the beastly dust every now and then, but one persistent source of annoyance is keyboards. Until I discovered cleaning slime that is! This sticky, but integrated gel blob can fit into the tightest cracks in your keyboard without leaving any residue. It's great for getting in between chiclet keys on a Razer Blade laptop, or simply swiping over a surface to clear up a track of dust that may have gathered. Once stuck to the gel, the dust is locked away forever in a slimy prison. Eventually, the gel does run out of stickiness, but you're going to be good for at least a few months here. And it's only five bucks for Black Friday.

(Image credit: Corsair) Corsair Vengeance DDR5 64GB (2x32GB) RAM $279.99 $259.99 at Amazon Okay this isn't the spiciest deal in the world, but it does nab you some of the best RAM for a small saving that could be spent on something else, like two months of PC Game Pass for example. This deal nets you a $20 saving on two sticks of DDR5 5200 MHz RAM from Corsair, each at 32GB. What would you ever need 64GB of RAM for? Probably not gaming, unless you wanted to run every Fallout 4 mod in existence. However, if, like me, you're a chronic multi-tasker and work with large files in production software, you may enjoy the extra juice here. This RAM has onboard voltage regulation and custom XMP profiles via Corsair's iCUE software, and provides "more stable" overclocking as a result. I have two SODIMM Corsair Vengeance RAM sticks in my laptop, and they've given me absolutely zero issues.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung EVO microSD cards | From $10.99 at Amazon (up to 47% off) The Samsung EVO MicroSD card range is enjoying some sizeable savings, all the way up to 47% off. You may be wondering why I'm sharing this microSD card deal in a PC components article, but hey, the Steam Deck is a PC, and if you wanted to expand your storage there, this is a great option. With read/write speeds up to 130MB/s, this microSD card is an ideal way to expand your storage capacity on any compatible device. You could even get an adapter and use it as a USB stick on a regular PC, or drop it into a phone or Nintendo Switch for added space. This card is also waterproof, so if you did drop your Steam Deck into the ocean, at least your save files may survive.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 870 EVO SSD (4TB) $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Samsung 870 EVO SSD (1TB) $149.99 $82.00 at Amazon These monster Samsung SATA 2.5" SSDs are up to an impressive $200 off for Black Friday, making it a great option for those who need an epic amount of storage for their PC build or an appropriate NAS device. In our Samsung 870 EVO review, we generally regard it as one of the best SATA SSDs you can get for your build in terms of performance-to-cost ratios, with 560/530 MB/s sequential read/write speeds with long-term performance for those who want something that will last the test of time. For Black Friday, Samsung has discounted various tiers of its 870 EVO line, from 250GB all the way up to this 4TB model, meaning you can grab a saving no matter how big of a drive you want for your setup.

(Image credit: Future) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse $129.99 $57.99 at Amazon In our review of the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro we didn't mince words when we called it "the perfect wireless gaming mouse." Granted, there is now a V3 that is out there, but what was great for 2021 is still amazing for 2022, especially when there is a 55% price drop. Normally, the DeathAdder V2 Pro is an eye-watering $130, which is out of reach for most people. But at just $58? Now we're talking. With a highly accurate 20K DPI Optical Sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, 70-hour battery life, and no less than 8 programmable buttons the DeathAdder V2 Pro is literally a pro-level gaming mouse, partly because it weighs only 88 grams making it one of the lighter gaming mice on the market. Wireless connectivity is either Bluetooth or the low-latency 2.4GHz, which requires the included USB dongle. Look, you don't have to be a pro to buy this gaming mouse. All you have to do is game on a PC. But act fast, as this is a limited time deal!

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro XV322QK 31.5" UHD monitor $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy If you have enough desk space, this gigantic 31.5" monitor from Acer features a UHD (3840 x 2160p) resolution displayed on a 16:9 IPS panel at 144Hz. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium means freedom from screen tearing, and DisplayHDR 400 certification provides accurate colors alongside Acer's EyeSafe tech for reducing eye strain from blue light. Discounted by a jaw-dropping $500 at Best Buy, this is a fantastic deal for anyone aiming for 4K gaming. The Nitro XV322QK has 1x DisplayPort and 2x HDMI options for connectivity, supporting as low as a 1ms response time and 350 nits maximum brightness. Note that Best Buy lists this monitor as unsupported for wall mounting, it does feature a standard VESA 100 x 100 mounting plate. Acer also throws in a free DisplayPort and HDMI cable to get you started with practically any compatible graphics card, bargain! — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Ben Wilson / Windows Central) TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 mesh 3-pack $279.99 $184.99 at Amazon Our resident tech editor is no stranger to mesh Wi-Fi and awarded a near-perfect score to TP-Link in our Deco X55 mesh system review. This 3-pack can solve issues of wireless networking dead spots in your home, even if you have thicker foundations that would usually cause interference. The 2×2 MU-MIMO channels keep traffic moving smoothly with a combined bandwidth of up to 3000Mb/s over the dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It might not be the latest mesh system from TP-Link, but it has stood the test of time as one of the most reliable and now enjoys a 34% discount for a $95 saving on Amazon. If you're working from a 3-4 bedroom house, the Deco X55 can help connect a desktop PC lacking Wi-Fi via Ethernet backhaul over the triplet of Gigabit Ethernet ports on each node. Simply put, practically any computer in your home can join your Wi-Fi with these clever little cylinders! — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: Super Flower) Super Flower Leadex 80+ Platinum 1200W PSU $349.99 $189.99 at Newegg For a cutting-edge computer build, you'll likely need to feed some power-hungry components with plenty of juice. This 1200W Super Flower Leadex power supply is fully modular to save trailing cables, connecting only what you need. It's a fantastic option to avoid stuffing a fistful of unused cables underneath a shroud in your PC case and provides enough power to handle the recommended specs on a modern graphics card like the NVIDIA RTX 4080. At a gigantic $160.00 saving, it's the perfect PSU for enthusiast builds with a 45% saving on Newegg. Its 140mm fan runs completely silent with an eco mode switch, and the 80+ Platinum rating further helps keep wasted energy down to a minimum. It won't fit into a small form-factor case, but neither would a gigantic GPU, so it's better suited to a standard desk tower. — Ben Wilson

(Image credit: CLX) CLX SET Gaming Desktop (Intel Core i9 10th) $2,100 $1,800 at Best Buy Need a pre-built gaming PC but also want the comfort of being able to return it or get support from your local Best Buy? Then check out this deal for a CLX SET Desktop Gaming PC, it's one of four versions on sale, but we think this is the best middle-of-the-road version for people on a budget but want to game. This black mid-tower PC (with some RGB lighting) features a ten-core 3.7GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF, 32GB DDR4 3000GHz Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and for storage a 960GB SSD + 4TB HDD. This PC is usually priced at $2,099.99 but is now $300 off for just $1,799.99. With a 750-watt power supply, an overclockable processor, and the RTX 3060 Ti with DLSS, this rig is all you need to get into some serious gaming, especially with 32GB of DDR4 (3000MHz) RAM. Upgrading this system is easy as you have two more memory slots for RAM. Besides the liquid cooling for the CPU, you get three fans up front to draw in air and one large exhaust for the rear. — Daniel Rubino