LIVE Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals: the best from MSI, Dell, Razer & more

Cyber Monday is here, which means even MORE deals on gaming laptops across major retailers. Friday may be over, but the sales train is still here, and we're on-hand to find all the best deals for your portable gaming needs.

We're scouring all major brands and retailers for hold-over Black Friday deals as well as the freshest deepest discounts for Cyber Monday. We've seen massive deals already on MSI Katana laptops, to Dell's Alienware line, to Razer Blades, and everything in between and beyond. Retailers are readily shipping out their stock to gear up for the new 40xx series laptops expected to drop next year (they're also expected to be monstrously expensive; I've seen one commentator say they expect RTX 4090 laptops to be anywhere up to 5 grand or more. Oof.) If you're not looking to completely put yourself into financial ruin with a gaming laptop, anything from an RTX 30xx series GPU with 10th or 11th gen Intel CPUs found in this list is going to be a steep upgrade.

Whether you're happy with a $500-800 dollar budget-grade laptop for light games like Minecraft or Overwatch 2, or want something more serious for high-end QHD or UHD 120Hz+ gaming, we have something for you in our comprehensive roundup.

Head further down the page to find our live deals, and some tips on how to choose the best gaming laptop deal for you just above that.

FAQ: How to choose the best gaming laptop for you

Here are some quick tips on what you need to consider when choosing a gaming laptop.

What types of games are you looking to play? If your goal is photorealistic graphics that look as gorgeous as possible with the smoothest in-game motion, you are ideally looking at the types of graphics cards these laptops have. NVIDIA RTX 30xx series laptops start with the RTX 3050 and go all the way up to an RTX 3090. RTX 3050 laptops you can often find on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for anywhere around $1000 dollars, but RTX 3090, you're looking at $3000 at the very least most likely.

This is an overly simplified way of looking at it of course, since CPU, RAM, and other aspects coalesce to the final experience, but as a general rule of thumb: An RTX 3050 or 3060 will offer a high-quality gaming experience with HD 1080p graphics usually, you may have to sacrifice some of the bells and whistles like physics-based ray-traced lighting, which makes reflections and shadows look more dynamic and realistic. RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 or above will be able to offer these kinds of photorealistic experiences at HD or even QHD, and NVIDIA or AMD's machine-learning quality-boosting tech such as DLSS can get raytracing into the mix too without sacrificing other aspects of quality. RTX 3090 is going to give you the best experience in terms of photorealism, but the monstrous price range on these kinds of laptops makes you wonder if the trade-offs are actually worth it.

If you play games with simplistic "cartoony" visuals like Minecraft, Fortnite, or Overwatch 2, you'll be more than fine with an RTX 3050 or 3060 laptop I would have thought. If you want to push into running Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra-mode with raytracing fully enabled, you'll need something a little beefier.

What about displays? The laptop's display panel also contributes to visual quality. HD refers to 1080p visuals, with QHD hitting 1440p, and UHD hitting 4K resolution, referring to the number of horizontal pixels. The more pixels, the sharper the image, but also, the more intensive. You'd need an RTX 3080 or higher for 4K visuals, but if you're sitting relatively close to the screen, it's arguable that 1440p with higher frame rates is a preferable desktop experience generally speaking anyway.

Most laptops often come with a number listed at the end, such as "Razer Blade 14," or "Razer Blade 17," this number often refers to the diagonal amount of inches within the display. You can grab a tape measure and list out 14 inches to get an idea of how large the display panel will be.

What about RAM and CPU? RAM (random access memory) is generally where applications store data for on-demand use. Programs like your web browser chew through RAM if you have many, many tabs open, since it stores all of that temporary data for on-access use. The more RAM, the more stuff you can do potentially, speaking about it very simplistically. More mods, more addons, more visual bells and whistles, and so on.

Most modern games look at 16GB RAM as the general baseline, with 8GB pushing it a bit. The more complex the game, the more RAM it wants to use ultimately. Graphics cards have their own VRAM too. The good thing is, most laptops can be upgraded in this way with a trusty screwdriver and a bit of gumption. The types of RAM supported by your motherboard will vary, so do check that first. Laptop RAM is generally called "SODIMM" RAM, and depending on your laptop, you may be able to move from 8GB all the way up to 32GB in some cases.

What about SSDs? SSD and HDD refer to the storage devices your laptops have, in essence, the amount of stuff you can install to your laptop. The vast majority of laptops these days use SSD storage, which doesn't make that retro clicking sound and is orders of magnitude faster than the old spinning HDDs of yesteryear. NVMe is a newer type of storage solution that again, is all about speed, which helps you cold boot into the laptop quicker from when you turn it on, while also boosting load times in games on the side. I would argue avoid any laptop in 2022 that uses a HDD instead of an SSD, but you'll be hard pressed to find one these days anyway.