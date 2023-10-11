Each year this free extension saves my sanity on Amazon Prime Day

This morning I swapped to a different computer than the one I usually work from. As it's the second half of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, I popped open my browser and started hunting for discounts worth highlighting. Much to my surprise, I was met by the music from the Wii Shop Channel. I had completely forgotten that I installed the extension on this PC a while ago but I'm glad I found it again.

The extension doesn't help you shop or save money. To do that, you'll need to grab the Keepa extension, the Camelizer extension, or use the shopping features in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. All the Wii Shop Channel extension does is play music whenever you visit a shopping website.

Wii Shop Channel Music extension | Free at Chrome Web Store This extension plays music whenever you visit an online retailer. By default, it will play the Wii Shop Channel music, but you can set it to a variety of songs. You can also customize the extension to work with specific sites.

It may seem like a little thing, but each time I open up Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, or another online retailer, I get a bit of a smile on my face when I hear the Wii Shop Channel music. It's just such a catchy jingle. If that song doesn't suit your fancy, you can swap the extension to play several other tunes, such as the DSi Shop song or even Coconut Mall's theme. If you prefer older titles, you can make any online shopping experience sound like you're in a store from Ocarina of Time.

I admittedly spend more time browsing online retailers than many people. In addition to any personal shopping I do online, I also keep an eye out for deals as part of my job. But I still think the Wii Shop Channel Music extension is a fun way to get a giggle while looking for deals.