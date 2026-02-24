Several UI elements of OneDrive have been upgraded to appear native on macOS.

Microsoft OneDrive has been available on macOS for years, but the app did not look native on that platform until recently. Several visual changes are on the way to OneDrive for macOS that make the app feel at home when using a Mac.

The upgraded version of OneDrive that aligns with macOS is rolling out to Insiders with build 26.017. When the new experience is available, OneDrive will update automatically in the background. Microsoft outlined the changes in a recent Tech Community post.

Two improvements are now in testing: a new experience in the OneDrive Activity Center that aligns visually with macOS 26 and supports Liquid Glass, and new native dialog boxes for OneDrive.

The OneDrive Activity Center is the window that shows up when you click the OneDrive icon in the menu bar. The improved version should look in place alongside the rest of macOS. Perhaps more importantly, Microsoft says the new experience is "snappier" — I'm a bit sad they didn't say it seems faster.

Early feedback on the upgraded version of OneDrive is positive. A contributor named "martinvandiemen" commented:

"Great to see this update! This feels like a huge win for those of us who use Macs for work and want our tools to look like they actually belong in the OS.

I'm really looking forward to this, and it's great to see Microsoft adopting the native Apple experience with things like SwiftUI and Liquid Glass. It definitely makes the workflow feel more seamless. I would love to see this kind of "platform-first" design philosophy brought to more Microsoft apps on macOS!"

I'm curious how important it is to everyday users that an app looks native on an operating system. I'm a bit of a nerd when it comes to this sort of thing, so I wonder if my love for native UI is shared by more people.

Do you care if an app looks native on an operating system? Let us know in the comments!

