Microsoft finally makes OneDrive look at home on macOS — but does native design really matter?

Microsoft is testing a more macOS‑aligned OneDrive experience, raising questions about how much users value native app design.

Improved Microsoft OneDrive interface on macOS
Several UI elements of OneDrive have been upgraded to appear native on macOS. (Image credit: Microsoft | Edited with Gemini)

Microsoft OneDrive has been available on macOS for years, but the app did not look native on that platform until recently. Several visual changes are on the way to OneDrive for macOS that make the app feel at home when using a Mac.

The upgraded version of OneDrive that aligns with macOS is rolling out to Insiders with build 26.017. When the new experience is available, OneDrive will update automatically in the background. Microsoft outlined the changes in a recent Tech Community post.

