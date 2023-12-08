Windows 11 Pro is finally cheap enough that you don't have to steal it in this limited-time deal

In a rare display of generosity, you can buy Windows 11 Pro for only $39.99 at Stack Social and receive a license key from a legitimate Microsoft Partner with no danger of deactivations or other issues with dubious codes. Windows 11 Home is $39.99, too, but since it's the same price, there aren't many reasons to skip Professional. Those who prefer the previous generation can get Windows 10 Pro for $39.99, but you'll miss the latest upgrades to Microsoft's operating system.

🔥HOTTEST DEALS🔥

Which version of Windows is right for me?

Santa has you on his 'good' list and is bringing the joy of Windows 11. (Image credit: Windows Central | Bing Image Creator)

Usually, I steer people toward Windows 11 Home for two reasons. It's cheaper, and most of the features found in Windows 11 Professional wouldn't be missed by your average PC user. However, it's impossible to make the same argument when they're both the same price.

Our Windows Expert digs into the difference between Home and Pro, and Mauro points out specifics like how Home supports up to 128GB of RAM while Pro supports up to 2TB of RAM, which is a little more than excessive for a home desktop.

Regarding gaming, either will perform the same since both offer the latest software and modern DirectX driver support for the latest visual luxuries. If you plan to build a computer exclusively for gaming, Windows 11 Home is usually plenty, but springing for Pro wouldn't hurt at this price.

For those stuck in the previous generation, we still offer a guide on how to tell if Windows 10 Home or Pro is right for you if you're tempted to spring for the Professional license. Still, I recommend buying Windows 11 and keeping up with the latest additions. Microsoft is making it easier to enable nearby sharing in a Beta test. It will soon ship the feature to all users as one of the many quality-of-life improvements that come with keeping Windows 11 updated.