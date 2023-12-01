GO FAST: Xbox Series X console and Diablo 4 bundle for ONLY $349 — no this is not a joke
This is the best deal on the Xbox Series X I've ever seen, and it's not even Black Friday.
I thought I'd seen the lowest prices ever on the Xbox Series X in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but Walmart have just decided to defy all convention and give us the absolute best deal on just your average run-of-the-mill Friday. Unbelievably they are selling the Xbox Series X and Diablo 4 for only $349, but go quick because this crazy deal will go out of stock fast as the US wakes up.
Xbox Series X + Diablo IV | was
$559.99 now $349 at Walmart
Who doesn't want to get something for free? Act quickly, and you can get this AAA title from Blizzard Entertainment at no extra cost alongside your new discounted Xbox Series X.
👍Price check: $559.99 at Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the latest installment of the Diablo franchise on the most powerful console.
❌Avoid it if: I'm sorry, I simply can't find a negative about this deal. Even if you don't want Diablo 4 this is an insane price on the console alone.
🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review | Diablo 4 review
👀Walmart Plus Members: Membership not required but highly encouraged due to the extra perks, check out our Walmart membership guide.
Why choose the Xbox Series X?
If you are looking for a new Xbox console, you might be wondering whether to buy an Xbox Series S or an Xbox Series X. Both consoles are part of the same generation and offer similar features, such as Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, backward compatibility, and access to Xbox Game Pass. However, there are also some important differences that you should consider before making your decision.
The Xbox Series X is the more powerful and high-end console, offering the highest resolutions and smoothest performance. It has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive that can play physical games and movies, as well as a 1TB SSD that can store more games and reduce loading times. It can also output games at up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS, with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Xbox Series X is ideal for gamers who want the ultimate gaming experience and have a 4K TV or monitor to enjoy it.
The Xbox Series S is a more affordable alternative with lower resolution and half the storage space (though the black version now also has 1TB). It does not have a disc drive, so you can only play digital games and stream movies, which is fine but may not suit the majority of gamers who prefer physical games. It can output games at up to 1440p resolution and 120 FPS, but it's more rare to find games that do run at 120 FPS on the more affordable console.. The Xbox Series S is ideal for gamers who have a smaller budget or do not have a 4K TV or monitor, and if that's the console you prefer then check out the Xbox Series S starter bundle also at Walmart.
For an Xbox Series X alone though, $349 is the lowest price I've ever seen brand new, let alone getting Diablo 4 with it. Stocks will run out fast though as more US folks wake for the day and spot this price, so go fast if you want to grab this.
