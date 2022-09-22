Best gaming projectors 2022
Picking up a projector can bring a cinema experience into your home or provide a practical alternative to wall-mounting giant televisions. Projects aren't usually cheap, and there are so many variations that things get confusing, especially when you want to play modern video games on the big screen. We've rounded up the best gaming projectors with low latency and high image quality to help narrow your search.
Best overall
Proudly advertising its place as the first 4K HDR gaming projector, BenQ offers up to a 120" 2160p screen projected at around 10ft. This short throw model supports as low as 4ms input latency when used at 1080p 240Hz, and no higher than 16.7ms at 4K 60Hz.
Runner-up
Averaging around 35ms input latency for both 1080p and 4K resolutions, the XGIMI Aura can project a UHD screen up to 120" over an ultra-short 11.7" distance. HDR10 support looks fantastic when paired with the 2400 lumens brightness rating.
Third alternative
Cheaper and a little easier to transport, the XGIMI Horizon Pro drops its brightness rating slightly to 2200 lumens but retains the 2160p 4K resolution and HDR10 support. Playing on a screen up to 150" with around 35ms latency is a fair trade-off.
Laser-powered
Hisense offers a 4K 60Hz laser-projected image up to 130" from a distance of 10.7". It's another UST projector featuring HDR10 support rated at 2200 lumens, with as little as 38ms input latency for gaming.
Brilliant brightness
This UST projector features a 2800 lumens rating, beaming up to a 150" image with support for HDR10 and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. Input latency reaches around 42ms, which is around the top-end for gaming but still acceptable for most titles.
Budget-friendly
If you're happy to stick with 1080p gaming at 60Hz, this short-throw BenQ projector can reduce input latency to a relatively unnoticeable 16.4ms when fast mode is enabled. Rated at 2200 lumens and supporting an image up to 100", this budget gaming option has fantastic value.
Gaming at 4K is relatively common and easily attainable, depending on your platform. If you have a capable PC or an Xbox Series X with the proper settings, the BenQ TK700STi projector has the perfect balance of cost versus features. 16.7ms of latency at 4K is fantastic, and you can drop to 1080p 240Hz for as low as 4ms for super-smooth gaming. Input latency is an essential consideration for gamers and a common selling point for the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X|S.
Depending on your gaming space, a projector in the middle of the room might be less than ideal. Ultra-short throw models can stick closer to the wall, avoiding ceiling mounts other fiddly connections. BenQ's HT2050A features a tremendously low 16.4ms input latency for a budget option. It's worth considering if you don't mind positioning the projector further away from your wall.
