Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, your phone — This discounted wireless gaming headset from Turtle Beach doesn't care, it'll work

For a lot of people, Turtle Beach is the first company that comes to mind when they think of a reliable, quality gaming headset. It's not hard to see why when you look at some of the products Turtle Beach has released in the last few years, like the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, a mid-range wireless gaming headset that's compatible with basically every device under the sun. For a limited time, it's also discounted to $119.99 at Best Buy, a savings of $60.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX (Cobalt Blue) | was $179.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy I used the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 for years, and the MAX is everything I loved about that headset but better. Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Android, iOS — This headset will work with them all thanks to USB wireless and Bluetooth.

A wireless headset to work with all your devices

Very similar to the non-MAX variant, but with better battery life and some crucial refinements. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

Having a great gaming headset that can move with you between platforms can be a game changer, especially if that wireless headset is also good enough to use with your phone as an everyday pair of headphones. That's the exact category the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX falls in with its high-quality construction, great comfort, punchy sound, and wide wireless compatibility. It's the evolution of the first gaming headset I truly fell in love with (the non-MAX Stealth 700 Gen 2), and it's amazing.

Turtle Beach is a trustworthy brand that consistently puts out good products, which you can still see with brand-new releases like the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3. That's also a great headset for the price, but right now you can get the decidedly superior Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for just $20 more, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. For a limited time, this wireless gaming headset is only $119.99 at Best Buy, and that's for the beautiful blue-and-copper colorway.

With USB wireless and Bluetooth under the hood (and multi-source audio mixing), the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is the perfect headset to use with your Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Windows PC, smartphone, tablet, and basically anything else. It'll sound great and last forever no matter what you're doing, too, although the built-in mic isn't the best in the category. With $60 off, this is one of the better deals I've seen on one of the best Xbox gaming headsets this Amazon Prime Day.

