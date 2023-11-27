This awesome 1440p gaming monitor was ALREADY affordable, but Dell went ahead and slashed $100 off anyway

A high quality gaming monitor is an integral part of any PC gaming setup, and while they can often be expensive, you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on a great one. One of the best panels on the market is Dell's curved 27-inch 1440p S2722DGM model, and while it's already a fantastic option for budget-conscious buyers at its $299.99 MSRP, you can grab it for the incredible all-time low price of $199.99 at Dell during Cyber Monday. That's a 33% markdown, which is a phenomenal deal — one of the best monitor discounts we've seen so far, in fact.

Dell 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (S2722DGM) | was $299.99 now $199.99 at Dell This 27-inch 1440p VA gaming monitor from Dell sports a 165Hz refresh rate, a 2ms response time, a 75% DCI-P3 color gamut, 350 nits of brightness, and a great 3000:1 contrast ratio. It's already awesome at just $300, but thanks to Cyber Monday, you can get one for $100 less.

✅Perfect for: Folks looking for a low-cost, high-value 1440p gaming monitor with big refresh rates, great color, and high contrast ❌Avoid if: You want HDR, the best possible color gamut, or a sharper resolution 💰Price check: $300.36 at Walmart 👀Alternative deal: HP OMEN 34c ultrawide gaming monitor for $479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Experience 1440p 165Hz gaming for less

A top-down view of Dell's gaming monitor. (Image credit: Dell)

For just $200, you're getting a ton with this Dell 27-inch VA display, especially since monitors at the 1440p "sweet spot" are typically priced above the $300 mark. Along with the sharp QHD resolution, you can look forward to an excellent refresh rate of 165Hz (with DisplayPort; 144Hz with HDMI), 350 nits of brightness, a great 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a quick 2ms response time, along with full support for AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing.

Put simply, it's a stellar choice for high framerate gaming at 1440p, with all the brightness and contrast you could dream of having at a price this low. The 75% DCI-P3 color gamut — considerably better than regular 100% sRGB — is also very vivid and vibrant for a $300 panel, let alone a Cyber Monday-discounted $200 one. Sure, it's not the best you can find, but the bang-for-your-buck here is top shelf.

Notably, the monitor has a 1500R curve, which you may not like if you're used to flat monitors. That said, I've found curved monitors to be superior for gaming ever since I bought my first one several years ago, as it adds depth to the image and leads to a more immersive experience as a result. Give the curved design a chance, and once you get used to it, I think you'll like it as much as I do.

The only downside here is that you're not getting HDR support, but honestly, HDR on monitors in the $300-400 price range is almost never worth your time, anyway. What matters more than anything else is the display's color, and as I said, its 75% DCI-P3 coverage won't disappoint you in the slightest.

Ultimately, this is one of the best gaming monitors for budget-friendly 1440p gaming, and if you think it'll be a good fit for your setup, you shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger on one while it's a whopping $100 off.