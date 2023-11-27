This awesome 1440p gaming monitor was ALREADY affordable, but Dell went ahead and slashed $100 off anyway
One of Dell's best budget 1440p gaming monitors just got a whole lot cheaper.
A high quality gaming monitor is an integral part of any PC gaming setup, and while they can often be expensive, you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on a great one. One of the best panels on the market is Dell's curved 27-inch 1440p S2722DGM model, and while it's already a fantastic option for budget-conscious buyers at its $299.99 MSRP, you can grab it for the incredible all-time low price of $199.99 at Dell during Cyber Monday. That's a 33% markdown, which is a phenomenal deal — one of the best monitor discounts we've seen so far, in fact.
Dell 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (S2722DGM) | was
$299.99 now $199.99 at Dell
This 27-inch 1440p VA gaming monitor from Dell sports a 165Hz refresh rate, a 2ms response time, a 75% DCI-P3 color gamut, 350 nits of brightness, and a great 3000:1 contrast ratio. It's already awesome at just $300, but thanks to Cyber Monday, you can get one for $100 less.
✅Perfect for: Folks looking for a low-cost, high-value 1440p gaming monitor with big refresh rates, great color, and high contrast
❌Avoid if: You want HDR, the best possible color gamut, or a sharper resolution
💰Price check: $300.36 at Walmart
👀Alternative deal: HP OMEN 34c ultrawide gaming monitor for
$479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
More great Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Cyber Monday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
$634.99$449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$46.29 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for
$639.99$489 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HP OMEN 27qs for
$429.99$299.99 at Best Buy
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
Experience 1440p 165Hz gaming for less
For just $200, you're getting a ton with this Dell 27-inch VA display, especially since monitors at the 1440p "sweet spot" are typically priced above the $300 mark. Along with the sharp QHD resolution, you can look forward to an excellent refresh rate of 165Hz (with DisplayPort; 144Hz with HDMI), 350 nits of brightness, a great 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a quick 2ms response time, along with full support for AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing.
Put simply, it's a stellar choice for high framerate gaming at 1440p, with all the brightness and contrast you could dream of having at a price this low. The 75% DCI-P3 color gamut — considerably better than regular 100% sRGB — is also very vivid and vibrant for a $300 panel, let alone a Cyber Monday-discounted $200 one. Sure, it's not the best you can find, but the bang-for-your-buck here is top shelf.
Notably, the monitor has a 1500R curve, which you may not like if you're used to flat monitors. That said, I've found curved monitors to be superior for gaming ever since I bought my first one several years ago, as it adds depth to the image and leads to a more immersive experience as a result. Give the curved design a chance, and once you get used to it, I think you'll like it as much as I do.
The only downside here is that you're not getting HDR support, but honestly, HDR on monitors in the $300-400 price range is almost never worth your time, anyway. What matters more than anything else is the display's color, and as I said, its 75% DCI-P3 coverage won't disappoint you in the slightest.
Ultimately, this is one of the best gaming monitors for budget-friendly 1440p gaming, and if you think it'll be a good fit for your setup, you shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger on one while it's a whopping $100 off.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. You'll find him doing reviews, editorials, and general coverage on everything Xbox and PC. Follow him on Twitter.