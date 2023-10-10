This 49-inch LG ultrawide gaming monitor is a whopping $450 off for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale keeps on giving. Earlier this year, the excellent LG 49-inch UltraGear monitor was on sale for $899, which was the lowest it had ever gotten down to. But now, with Prime Day now in full swing, it's down to an even lower $849, a massive 35% saving bringing it down from $1,299. That's a $400 saving!

What is the LG 49-inch UltraGear monitor? Well, it's one of the best gaming monitors on the market, featuring a huge 32:9 aspect ratio with a curve radius of 1000R. This monitor is wide, making it great for immersive experiences such as gaming or movie watching.

LG 49-inch UltraGear Monitor 49GR85DC | was $1,299.99 now $849 at Amazon



This LG gaming monitor is nothing short of a beast. With a huge 49-inch curved display at an aspect ratio of 32:9, LG touts this monitor as one of the more immersive gaming displays on the market. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate.



✅ Great for: Gaming, watching ultrawide content, productivity apps

It's a great gaming monitor because LG built it to be one. It supports refresh rates up to 240Hz, and has a low response rate of 1ms, which is good news for gamers playing first-person shooters. It also has great brightness and support for HDR content, which will make bright scenes shine. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium.

The 49-inch display has a resolution of 5120 x 1440, which equates to roughly two QHD displays side by side. It also has LED lights on the back, which can be customized via software. Not only is it good for gaming, but it's also an excellent monitor for productivity workflows too.

For example, you can have Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Word open side by side, and each app will have what is essentially a full 16:9 desktop space to operate in. Instead of having two individual monitors, you can have one and use software to divide it up.

Big Deal Days: The best savings

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are below.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.