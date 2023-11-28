This AMAZING 38-inch 144Hz curved gaming monitor is at the lowest price it's ever been for just a few more hours

Having a quality gaming monitor is key to getting the most out of your gaming sessions. The best gaming monitors offer high refresh rates, fast response times, and excellent picture quality so you can quickly make out all of the details in your fast-paced games. Of course, monitors with adaptive synchronization technology also help to smooth games further, making them ideal choices.

Right now, a monitor that meets all of these criteria is at a steep discount for Cyber Monday. Specifically, the Alienware 38-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is currently on sale for just $699.99 ($250 off), which is a very good deal for this caliber gaming monitor. In fact, this is the lowest price this monitor has ever been at Amazon.

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor AW3821DW: was $949.99 now $699.99 at Amazon This previous-gen 37.5-inch, 144Hz curved gaming monitor has a fast 1ms-4ms response time with a resolution of up to 3840 x 1600 to provide a great gaming experience. It also supports G-Sync Ultimate and the IPS display has a wide color gamut.

✅Perfect for: People who want an excellent curved gaming monitor that can keep up with fast-paced games but is sold at a previous-gen price. ❌Avoid it if: You want a newer gaming monitor model. 💰Price check: $799.99 at Dell | $999.99 at Walmart

What makes the Alienware AW3821DW great?

Alienware is a subsidiary of Dell, a tech company that produces a wide range of quality PC products and accessories to meet your various needs. We've reviewed countless Alienware monitors and devices over the years and the company consistently impresses us with the reliability and convenience it offers. So it's no wonder Dell and Alienware are some of our favorite PC gaming brands as you can see on our list of the best gaming monitors.

As far as the Alienware AW3821DW itself goes, this has proven to be a great gaming monitor that helps display gaming imagery smoothly. That's due to the fact that it has a high refresh rate of 144Hz to reduce lag as well as a fast response time of between 1ms to 4ms to ensure that the proper colors are displayed on the screen quickly. On top of that, this monitor supports G-Sync Ultimate, the adaptive sync technology that works with NVIDIA GPUs to reduce stuttering and eliminate screen tearing for even smoother playing sessions. However, it doesn't offer AMD FreeSync for AMD GPU laptops and desktops.

At 37.5 inches, the 2300R screen does an excellent job of filling your view and drawing you further into your digital worlds. Color accuracy is also very good, which is expected given that this IPS monitor is built with VESA DisplayHDR 600. Contrast is one area where the monitor could improve, and as such it can be hard to make out darker scenes in video games on this screen. But if you really want a better viewing experience and contrast ratio then you ought to be looking for an OLED gaming monitor.

Overall, the Alienware AW3821DW is a fantastic gaming monitor and at its current price, it's a real steal.