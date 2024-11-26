One of our highest-rated USB Flash Drives which rivals external SSDs is on sale for less than $60 only at Amazon for Black Friday
The SK Hynix Tube T31 USB Flash Drive, with 1000MB/s read speeds and 1TB of storage can be yours for 33% off its MSRP with this exclusive Black Friday deal at Amazon
Have you ever wanted a convenient device to transfer your favorite Xbox Series X|S and PC games without dealing with the desk space and cable management issues of external SSDs? Then SK Hynix has got you covered with the SK Hynix Tube T31 USB Flash Drive, a mighty storage device capable of storing 1TB of data with write/read speeds up to 1000MB/s.
This device normally charges for a high MSRP of $89.99 or even $99.99 at some retailers. However, there's no need to fret because that price tag has become much more affordable thanks to this deal Black Friday 33% discount which has slashed it down to $59.99 at Amazon.
SK Hynix Tube T31 1TB Stick Type SSD with DRAM
Was: $89.99
Now: $59.99 at Amazon
"If you need a USB flash drive with a built-in SSD, the T31 is the obvious choice" — Harish Jonnalagadda, Senior Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a fast and durable USB Flash Drive to store their favorite games in.
❌Avoid if: You're looking for a storage device with a USB-C connector or need a device with more storage space.
Features: 1TB of storage space, 1000MB/s read/write speeds. USB interfaces: USB-A, USB 3.2 Gen2, and 10Gbps. Warranty: 3-Year Warranty. Launch date: December 2023.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $99.99 at Walmart
Why should you buy the SK Hynix Tube T31?
The SK Hynix Tube T31 may look like an ordinary USB Flash Drive, but it's secretly a powerful device capable of holding its own against even the best external SSDs like the Samsung T7 Shield or even the Samsung T7. This Flash Drive accomplishes what it sets out to do with near-flawless execution, our Senior Editor, Harish Jonnalagadda, gave it a perfect 5/5 score when he reviewed the SK Hynix Tube T31.
How the SK Hynix Tube T31 managed to win such positive favor from us at Windows Central is multifold. For starters, the SK Hynix Tube T31 is equipped with a built-in M.2 2242 SSD capable of storing 1TB of data. In addition, this M.2 2242 SSD is capable of performing read and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s so you can transfer large chunks of files in a flash.
On top of that, the SK Hynix Tube T31 can function as a game when connected to an Xbox Series X|S, allowing you to store the best Xbox games in one tiny, portable-friendly storage unit.
The only major technical downside of the SK Hynix Tube T31 is it doesn't feature a USB-C connector, which can make it compatible with the best Laptops and best Desktop PC that use USB-C ports. However, you can get around this issue by equipping the Flash Drive with a USB-C adapter.
Aside from that, the SK Hynix Tube T31 is a must-have purchase for anyone looking for a device to store and transfer their valuable files and games. It's a sturdy durable build, has lots of data storage space, and is small and easy to store in your luggage while traveling.
The SK Hynix Tube T31 can be yours for 33% off its original MSRP of $89.99 thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal that has reduced it to $59.99 at Amazon.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday officially commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.
When is Cyber Monday?
When Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday will begin shortly afterward on December 2, 2024. Cyber Monday is worth keeping track of after Black Friday finishes, as this online-only event will most likely host exclusive discount deals not shown during Black Friday or cheaper deals than ones hosted during Black Friday. Also, some Cyber Monday deals may last after the event is over, so you may want to stick around for any last-minute discounts.
