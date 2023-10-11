Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones hush the world and high prices with $100 Prime Day discount

If you're searching for one of the best headsets, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is here to save the day. Bose is a well-known brand, mostly because of the quality of sound packed and baked behind its wide array of products.

And as it happens, one of its best headphones (arguably), the Bose QuietComfort 45, is currently on sale at Amazon. Rather than coughing up a whopping $329, you can cop them at a discounted price of $229. That's $100 slashed off the original price.

Big Deal Days: Best tech deals

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth headphones | was $329 now $229 at Amazon You get super comfortable headphones, active noise-canceling you can adjust to suit your needs, powerful Bose audio, and battery life that lasts up to 22 hours even with all these features. ✅Great for: Personalized listening experience, battery life, and noise canceling. 💰Price Check: $229 at Best Buy

Right off the bat, the headphones ship with TriPort acoustic architecture to ensure the user gets a rich listening experience. What's more, the entry ships with a nifty feature dubbed Volume-optimized Active EQ, designed to maintain a balanced performance regardless of the volume. This way, the headphones are able to maintain the bass even when the volume is turned down.

Bose boasts about the SimpleSync technology packed into the QuietComfort 45 headphones, which allows users to pair them with select Bose soundbars for a personalized TV watching and listening experience. It's worth noting that you can control the soundbar and headphones separately, thanks to the independent volume controls. This way, you can lower the soundbar's volume while maintaining it on your headphones.

The headphones promise up to 22 hours of battery life from a single charge. But if you're able to drain them completely, a quick 15-minute charge can extend your lifeline for 3 hours. Additionally, you can connect the audio cable to the headphones to ensure that you continue listening to your music longer in wired mode.

The QuietComfort 45 headphones ship with two noise-cancelling options: Quiet and Aware modes. The former blocks out disruptions completely while the latter, as the name suggests, lets you "bring the outside into the around ear headphones."

Why I'd go for this deal

Unlike many headsets, the Bose QuietComfort 45 lets you personalize and tailor the audio based on your preference. It's possible to set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels from the adjustable EQ at that sweet spot that lets you enjoy your music fully.

The headphones provide the "perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound" as well. This is possible through the tiny mics incorporated into the headphones used to measure, compare, and react to disruptions from outside, ultimately allowing the headphones to cancel the noise using opposite signals.

Finally, the headphones come with a Bluetooth range of up to 9 m (30 feet), giving you a little wiggle room to walk around the house or even work out without carrying your phone.