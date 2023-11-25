7 Steam Deck accessory deals that also work for ROG Ally

The Steam Deck and ROG Ally are both fantastic gaming handhelds, each with their own advantages and disadvantages. But thanks to their relatively similar shape and designs, many of the same accessories can be used on either device. With Black Friday in full swing, there are plenty of deals going on that will benefit either handheld. Without further ado, here are the 7 best gaming handheld accessory deals that work for both Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

✅Perfect for: People who want to add more internal storage to their ROG Ally or Steam Deck. Also, people who want an alternative to microSD cards. ❌Avoid it if: You don't feel confident opening up your gaming handheld and swapping SSDs.



🤝Additional assistance: How to install the WD_BLACK SSD into ROG Ally.



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

JSAUX Docking Station: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon



One of the best things about Steam Deck and ROG Ally is that they can be connected to a docking station so you can play games on a TV or gaming monitor. This is how I played the majority of my first Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough. The JSAUX Docking Station works well with either device and provides a USB-C port, an ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and three USB-A 3.0 ports for your various connection needs.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants to play PC games from their handheld on a TV or gaming monitor. ❌Avoid it if: You only want to play in handheld mode or want a dock with more ports. JSAUX has more options to choose from, but this one is more affordable. 💰Price check: $33.99 at JSAUX 🔍Our experience: JSAUX Steam Deck dock review: Why pay more?

Wireless Xbox Series X|S Controller (various colors): was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy



If you do want to play your Steam Deck or ROG Ally on a TV or gaming monitor then you want to have a controller handy. Many people think that Xbox Wireless controllers are the best gamepads out there. The ergonomic grips feel good in your hands, the buttons are easy to press, and it easily connects to both handhelds via Bluetooth. What's more, Xbox controllers certainly are pretty and come in a variety of colors at different prices — but right now many of them are on sale.

Tomtoc Arccos-G47 Carrying Case: was $52.99 now $34.99 at Tomtoc

Tomtoc initially released this convenient shoulder strap carrying case for the Steam Deck but later updated the listing to explain that it worked for ROG Ally as well. I've personally tested this out and can verify that both devices fit well in this bag. It also provides plenty of space and zippered pockets for toting around charging cables or other accessories. It's honestly a really great option for either handheld.

✅Perfect for: Toting around Steam Deck or ROG Ally along with various accessories. ❌Avoid it if: You want a carrying case with a hard shell.



💰Price check: $39.99 at Amazon



🔍Our experience: Tomtoc Arccos-G47 Travel Bag review: Great for ROG Ally and Steam Deck gaming handhelds

ASUS ROG 65W Charger Dock: $64.99 at Best Buy



As you can see by the name, ASUS ROG specifically released this compact charger dock for its own handheld, but it also works with Steam Deck. It's very easy to travel with thanks to its small size, but it still provides a way to both charge a connected gaming handheld and connect it to a TV or monitor. This charger dock isn't actually on sale, but it is a very good accessory so I didn't want to leave it out.

✅Perfect for: People who like to travel with their gaming handheld and want to use it on a TV or monitor. ❌Avoid it if: You're only interested in playing in handheld mode.



👀 Alternative deal: $64.99 at ASUS ROG

Anker PowerCore with Wall Charger: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon ($40 off)



It's a frustrating thing when gaming handhelds run out of battery life prematurely, but unfortunatey that's the nature of these devices. That's why it helps to have a power bank handy if you plan on using your Steam Deck or ROG Ally on the go. Above all of them, this is the one you want because it has a larger capacity, supplies enough of a power flow to meet the ROG Ally's needs when played in Turbo mode and it comes with a convenient carrying bag as well as a wall charger.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who foresees needing to recharge their Steam Deck or ROG Ally when away from an outlet. ❌Avoid it if: You want a fancier battery pack with a display on it.



👀 Alternative Anker PowerCore III Elite deal: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy (No wall charger)

HyperX Cloud III Wireless: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy



I've been using this gaming headset ever since it came out and I absolutely love it. Battery life lasts a whopping 120 hours and the cushioning makes it very comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions. The microphone carries my voice clearly while the speakers in the earphones provide very good sound quality. It's very well-priced for the experience it provides.

The right accessories can improve your Steam Deck or ROG Ally experience

ROG Ally and Steam Deck are very different when it comes to performance and what they are designed to do out of the box. However, they're still similar enough that many of the same accessories can be used on either gaming handheld. One of the accessories I've appreciated the most is the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD, which is available in either 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB. It's easy to install on either device and is especially helpful for getting around the microSD malfunction issue that the ROG Ally can experience.

Outside of that, I really appreciate having the JSAUX Docking Station for when I'm in the mood to play my PC games on my big OLED TV. The dock is very easy to set up and it fits both the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck. Those ports also make it simple to connect other accessories like wireless gaming mice via a dongle. Of course, I can't really play in this TV mode without my favorite wireless Xbox Controller and there are so many different colors at a low discount right now that you can get the color you want best.

Outside of those accessories, I really love having my Arccos over-the-shoulder carrying bag, which is large enough to accommodate either my Steam Deck or ROG Ally (or any of the other best gaming handhelds that are smaller in shape). There's plenty of space and pockets for carrying accessories such as the charging cable, controller, and earbuds in the bag as well, so it's perfect for travel.

Steam Deck & ROG Ally FAQ

Is Steam Deck as good as a gaming PC? The Steam Deck isn't nearly as powerful as a gaming laptop or gaming desktop, but it provides a convenient way to play in handheld mode that many consumers have found to be very appealing. Resolution-wise, the Steam Deck only reaches 720p and the semi-custom AMD Zen 2 processor isn't nearly as strong as a regular gaming GPU. But it runs compatible Steam games smoothly and has good ratings across critics and consumers alike.

What games can I play on Steam Deck? Steam Deck uses a custom SteamOS that's designed to specifically play Steam Games made compatible for the handheld. You can check any game's page on Steam to see if it has been marked as "Verified" or "Playable" on Steam Deck.

Is Steam Deck better than ROG Ally? This is really a matter of opinion. Steam Deck is somewhat limited out of the box and doesn't have nearly the performance of the more powerful, Windows-11-running ROG Ally. However, Linux fans and people who primarily play on Steam really like the handheld. It's also a lot less expensive than ROG Ally, where the Steam Deck has a starting price of $399.99 whereas the ROG Ally starts at a $599.99 price point.