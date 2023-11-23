Bethesda's acclaimed Starfield is currently on sale for a galactic 25% Steam discount at GreenManGaming

Starfield was one of the most anticipated Xbox and PC titles in recent years and is the first original IP Bethesda has created in over 25 years. Ever since its launch in September 2023, it has gone on to win the hearts of critics and fans for its immersive open-world exploration, gigantic sci-fi universe rich with intriguing, and addictive gunplay and space combat.

The MSRP of AAA video games tends to be very expensive these days, even for just a game's base standard edition. For example, the Standard Edition Starfield in particular has a lofty retail price tag of $69.99. Fortunately, Starfield's MSRP has recently gone down by a huge 25% discount at GreenManGaming for the PC version (Steam) thanks to Black Friday. It beats Steam's own 20% sale on Starfield.

Of course, the cheapest way to get Starfield is to grab it on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $10 per month — but if you want to buy it to own on Steam, this is the best deal we've seen so far.

Starfield | was $69.99 now $52.49 at GMG (Steam) Starfield is one of Bethesda's best RPGs to date. It features a gripping story, an expansive universe to explore, and a satisfying combat system both on the ground and in space. If you've been holding out for a discount for this triumph of an RPG, these Black Friday deals are your best chance to buy it. Xbox version: $54.99 at Best Buy

Why you should buy Starfield

Jez Corden and Samuel Tolbert, two of our most trusted reviewers reviewed Starfield and declared it as, and I quote "a thought-provoking, daunting, and landmark experience for Bethesda Softworks."

Starfield is a gigantic, open-world RPG where the player is charged with the daunting task of exploring the galaxy and uncovering its most ancient mysteries. This game is a refreshing and realistic take on the sci-fi genre with a gargantuan universe rich with diverse planets to discover and fascinating lore to scour through.

The story of Starfield's main quests and side quests are well-written and can be completed in a variety of ways based on the player's choices and preferred playstyle. Do you want to keep the peace as a Freestar Ranger or wreak havoc across the Milky Way as a space pirate? These choices and more are yours to make.

In addition, this game has a stellar combat system with refined gunplay enhanced by gravity-altering physics and a large variety of devasting weapons to collect. This combat system is complemented by outstanding space battles where you take your handcrafted space vessel and engage in exciting aerial dogfights with enemy spaceships.

Starfield is currently enjoying a large swathe of Black Friday deals for all versions of the games across many retailers. The PC version (Steam) of Starfield's Standard Edition is having a 25% discount on GreenManGaming, reducing its price tag from $69.99 to $52.49. Steam is also hosting a similar deal, bringing it down to $55.99.

The Black Friday deals for the Xbox version of Starfield are just plentiful with Amazon and Best Buy selling the Standard Edition of Starfield at $54.99. Meanwhile, the Xbox store is hosting a deal for the Premium Edition of Starfield at $84.99 (originally priced at $99.99 and selling the Standard Edition at $55.99.

If you're a collector of high-end Collector's Editions of games and want to save a bit of cash, then Walmart has you covered. Right now it is selling the coveted Constellation Edition of Starfield (PC) at a 15% discount, reducing its steep MRSP from $299.99 to $249.99.

So, if you're a fan of Bethesda's work or of open-world RPGs and waited for the right time to buy one of the best Xbox games of 2023 for a more affordable price, now is the time to do so with these Black Friday deals.

On a side note, if you decide to buy Starfield through Best Buy, make sure to sign up for the free tier of Best Buy's My Best Buy memberships. By doing this, you won't have to pay extra for the shipping costs and save a bit of cash.