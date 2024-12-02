Black Friday is out, Cyber Monday is in with this mega -39% discount for my all-time favorite Xbox controller, and you've only got one day to claim it

There are tons of wired controllers on the market designed to help you play videogames with accurate inputs and comfy ergonomics, but few hold a candle to the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. This controller is the best there is at what it does thanks to sublime controls, comfortable handling and advanced technical features that will enrich your gaming experience.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma doesn't come cheap however as it fetches a high MSRP of $149.99. However, Cyber Monday has chopped it down a peg with a 39% discount so it's now at a more affordable price of $149.99 $90.90 on Amazon.

Why purchase the Razer Wolverine 2 Chroma over the new Razer Wolverine V3?

It may be a few years old but the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma still has plenty of life in it yet. (Image credit: Future)

Ever since I got my hands on the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma back in 2022, I started forsaking standard Xbox controllers because Razer's controller felt vastly superior. This controller quickly became my defacto controller for tackling the best Xbox games because of its superb controls and advanced features, and I haven't felt the need to replace it since.

The face buttons and triggers feel nice to use thanks to their tactile and clicky feel, and they are responsive to player inputs with little to no latency so you can enjoy games without the risk of unintentional input errors. These controls are complimented with extremely responsive magnetic analog sticks which can be switched out for different sticks that better suit your thumb's comfort levels.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also features additional shoulder buttons and back peddles, rubberized grips for smoother handling, pretty RGB lights, and a free Razer Controller App so you can remap the controller's button functions to better suit your playstyle from game to game.

To sweeten the deal, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma comes with hair-trigger locks and a Sensitivity Clutch so you can reduce the time it takes to pull the trigger and more accurate shots in first-person shooters like Stalker 2 or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Image 1 of 3 Interchangeable analog sticks (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) Back-peddles and hair-trigger locks (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) Additional shoulder buttons and hair-trigger locks (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

While this controller has been superseded in terms of technical prowess by the Razer Wolverine 3 Pro and the Razer Wolverine 3 Tournament Edition, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is still one of the best Xbox controllers I've ever used and one I highly recommend to any Xbox gamer, competitive or casual.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is currently on sale for $90.90 at Amazon after having its costly MSRP of $149.99 cut by 39% due to Cyber Monday. This means that this excellent controller is currently $10 cheaper than the Razer Wolverine 3 Tournament Edition's MSRP of $99.99 and $100 cheaper than the Razer Wolverine 3 Pro's MSRP of $199.99.

This deal will likely go away after Cyber Monday is over so don't hesitate to capitalize on it while you still can.

