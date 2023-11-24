Don't buy an Elgato capture card on Black Friday! The best 4K alternative for streamers is a smarter (and cheaper) choice

Elgato's external USB capture cards will tempt anyone getting into the world of livestreaming video games, whether from a console or a second PC. However, a better 4K alternative from AVerMedia is only $129.99 at Amazon during Black Friday with all the same bells and whistles, including VRR support for Xbox Series X (variable refresh rates mean no screen tearing!)

AVerMedia GC553 Live Gamer ULTRA | was $164.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Capture live 2160p (4K) footage at 30Hz or adjust to 1440p for 60Hz and 1080p for 120Hz. Perfect for livestreaming your Xbox Series X|S gameplay, you only need a capable PC with USB 3.1 Gen 1 support.

✅Perfect for: Capturing live 4K @ 30Hz gameplay from an Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or a second desktop PC. ❌Avoid it if: You're streaming from a budget laptop, live 4K footage needs a capable dedicated graphics card. 💰Price check: $187.99 at Best Buy 🔍Our review: AVerMedia Live Gamer Ultra is the best external capture card for Xbox

The best external USB capture card for Xbox

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Spending far and above what's necessary on an external USB capture card is pointless for the current generation of consoles. As tempting as the Elgato cards topping search results in online retailers might be, the AVerMedia GC553 holds its own for less cash.

Our AVerMedia Live Gamer Ultra review called it 'the holy grail for Xbox game streamers' at launch, which still stands today. 4K capture might limit your capture framerate to 30 FPS, but at that point, you're choosing visual fidelity over smoother movement.

For competitive titles, dropping to 1440p unlocks 60 FPS streams, and even further, dropping to 1080p gives you 120 FPS if your bandwidth can handle that kind of upstream. Nevertheless, it's perfect for capturing epic moments to upload later.

It's the best pairing for modern consoles and ready for a dual-PC setup if you're venturing into the big leagues. Don't miss this limited discount!