Dragon's Dogma 2 'Hunt for the Jadeite Orb' quest guide: Location, who to give it to, and all outcomes

The first time you visit the Checkpoint Rest Town located near the border that separates the realms of Vermund and Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll be approached by one of two men, kicking off the "Hunt for the Jadeite Orb" quest: Offulve or Everard. Offulve says he lost a special treasure called the Jadeite Orb he was delivering for Everard and needs to find it so he can finish his job and be free of service to Everard (who is implied to be an abusive boss) while Everard himself asks you to help him track it down.

To complete this quest, you'll first need to locate the Jadeite Orb, then choose who you want to give it to. This quick guide will go over everything you need to know, including where you can find the Jadeite Orb as well as every possible outcome and reward you can get so that you can make an informed decision.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Where to find the Jadeite Orb

You'll find the Jadeite Orb at Ibrahim's Scrap Shop, a store in the Checkpoint Rest Town. It's being sold there for 7,500 Gold. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

While Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't give you any hints about where to find the Jadeite Orb outright, one of your Pawns will suggest seeking a bandit's advice since thieves may know of valuable treasures like this — or where to find them. If you head back to Vernworth and sneak into the same gaol you freed Magistrate Waldhar from in "The Caged Magistrate" quest, you'll find a prisoner you can talk to (I recommend wearing the Marcher's Armor Set disguise you can find or buy in the city so the guards don't aggro).

Pay him 500 Gold, and he'll tell you that while he doesn't know where the Jadeite Orb is, Ibrahim of Ibrahim's Scrap Store likely does...and his shop is located in the Checkpoint Rest Town. The place you just came from. Since this is the case, I recommend simply skipping this part of the quest so you don't have to cough up any unnecessary Gold or waste time traveling between the Checkpoint Rest Town and Vernworth.

Visit Ibrahim's Scrap Store there — it's marked by a paper and quill icon — and you'll actually find the Jadeite Orb in Ibrahim's inventory, being sold for 7,500 Gold. When you're able to afford it and buy the Jadeite Orb, you'll be poised to finish the quest by giving it to either Offulve or Everard. Note that you can also ask Ibrahim to make a fake copy of the Jadeite Orb for an additional 2,000 Gold since he's the Forger and can duplicate items, which you'll need to do if you want to achieve some of this quest's secret outcomes. Once you order it, the forgery will take about two days to finish, so doze off on a bench four times before heading back to pick it up.

Who to give the Jadeite Orb to in Dragon's Dogma 2

The most profitable option is to create a forgery of the Jadeite Orb, give it to Offulve, and then hand the real one to Everard. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are multiple outcomes for the "Hunt for the Jadeite Orb" quest, including a few hidden ones that can only happen if you made a fake version of the Jadeite Orb. I'll go over all of them here, along with all the rewards you can get from each one.

The first outcome is to give Offulve the Jadeite Orb, which is the least-rewarding choice, but also the "good guy" one. He'll give you 3,000 Gold and an Elite Camping Kit before running off, happily exclaiming that his freedom is assured. You can then return to Everard and tell him you weren't able to find the gem, which he'll grumble about before walking away.

Alternatively, you can give Everard the Jadeite Orb, which is more rewarding but a bit morally questionable given what Offulve said about his ruthlessness. Notably, going this route will prompt Everard to take the orb to Ibrahim to verify its authenticity and ensure it's not a forgery. Once Ibrahim determines the Jadeite Orb you gave to Everard is legit, the latter will give you 12,000 Gold and a Ring of Skullduggery that buffs your damage against enemies you're attacking from behind. You'll then have to tell Offulve you couldn't find the orb.

You can also give one of the men the real Jadeite Orb and while giving the other a forgery of it; the most rewarding option is to give Everard the real orb and Offulve the fake one. This is because giving Everard the forgery will prompt Ibrahim to tell him it's fake when he inspects it for him unless you pay a hefty 6,000 Gold bribe (you'll be imprisoned if you don't), while Offulve will accept both the real or the fake gem. By doing this, both NPCs will give you their quest rewards, netting you 15,000 Gold (5,500 in profit), the Ring of Skullduggery, and an Elite Camping Kit.

The only downside of that last option is that you pretty much sell Offulve down the river, as Everard will probably think he tried to steal it when he returns to him with a forgery of the real Jadeite Orb. But hey, who cares about that? You've got a sweet new ring, one of the best camping kits in the game, and a heavier coinpurse than you did earlier.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, and it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you love action RPGs with deep, varied combat and rich fantasy worlds.

