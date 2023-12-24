I just got a gift card for Christmas, and this is the first thing I bought

'Tis the season of giving, and that includes gift cards. Some people consider gift cards impersonal, but I love receiving them because I feel loved by the person who gave me the card and get to pick out a gift I want. I just got a gift card, and I ran to get myself a new charger. My wife and I always fight over who can use the 100W charger next to our bed, so I decided to just get another one.

But perhaps your home and office are already full of fast chargers. Maybe you prefer a game or gadget this holiday. Don't worry, I've got you covered as well with these eight gifts for under $50. Not all of these are on sale, but they're all great bargains.

Deals for under $50

UGREEN 100W USB Multiport Charger | was $74.99 now $47.99 at Amazon (Prime member discount) This compact charger has a total of four ports, including three USB-C ports and a USB-A port. With support for up to 100W and fast charging, this charger can keep your phone, tablet, laptop, and other gadgets fully charged. The full discount is only available for Amazon Prime members, but there is a smaller discount for those who aren't members. Also at: UGREEN ($74.99)

UGREEN USB-C Cable (2-pack) | was $15.99 now $9.99 at Amazon These charging cables support up to 100W Fast Charge, Power Delivery 3.0, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. They're a great addition to a desk or bedside table to keep your devices topped up. Also at: UGREEN ($15.99)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | $14.99 at Amazon Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives members access to a large library of classic and modern games that are streamed from distant servers. You do not need an Xbox to enjoy this subscription. It's the perfect way to test out games without paying full price to see if you'll like them. Also at: $16.99 at Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Controller| was $64.99 now $45 at Amazon The Xbox Wireless Controller is the gamepad of choice for many, and for good reason. It has an ergonomic design, a familiar button layout for anyone used to Xbox or PC gaming, and it is available in a variety of colors. Also at: Walmart ($45)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | was $59.99 now $44.99 at Best Buy This little stick turns any TV or monitor into a smart device. It supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos for audio. This particular Fire TV Stick has 16 GB of storage, which gives you more space for apps, games, and downloads. Also at: Amazon ($44.99)

JLab - Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds | $29.88 at Amazon If you set fitness goals for 2024, you'll want a pair of headphones. These JLab earbuds are IP55 sweat resistant and wrap around your ear for a secure fit. They come in a charging case, though I'd caution that the built-in cable for the case is rather short. Also at: $29.99 at Best Buy

Apple AirTag | was $29 now $23.99 at Best Buy This tiny tag can help you find lost items, like a backpack, luggage, or wallet. The AirTag is arguably the best tracker tag on the market, thanks to the scale of the Find My network, but it's only a true option for iPhone users. Also at: Amazon ($23.99)

90 Degree Right Angle USB-C Adapter | was $7.99 now 5.59 at Amazon These little adapters let you attach a USB-C cable to a device at a right angle. They're perfect for charging a phone while it's resting on your laptop or charging a laptop without having a charger sticking out.

There are plenty of gift cards to go around this time of year. Heck, Verizon is giving gift cards away alongside an Xbox Series X. I just got a gift card and decided to use it to grab a charger. The one I bought is a similar model to the one listed above, though I'm in the UK, so it's not exactly the same.

The other gifts here are great companions to gadgets you may already have or have received for the holidays. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is arguably the best bargain in gaming, getting you access to hundreds of titles you can play on your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC (availability depends on platform). You can also stream titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The subscription includes online console multiplayer as well.

Headphones can provide an excellent audio experience, but I don't recommend bringing your $400 cans to the gym. I have a similar pair of earbuds to the JLab earbuds listed above, and they make a great gym companion. Since they're so affordable, you won't get that bothered when they're covered in sweat.

I tried to spread the gifts around across a few retailers. If you got a gift card from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, or a credit-card style gift card that works anywhere, you can grab yourself a nice gift at a bargain.