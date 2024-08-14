Is EA Sports Madden NFL 25 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Madden NFL 25 on Xbox Game Pass? Like most new Electronic Arts (EA) games, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 is not available on Xbox Game Pass. However, it is included on PC with EA Play Pro subscriptions. Also, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will eventually be able to play the game on Xbox once it's made available on standard EA Play since the premium tier of Microsoft's service includes access to it.

Madden NFL 25 isn't on Game Pass at launch

BOOM Tech, a new tackling system informed by physics simulation, is the biggest new feature in Madden NFL 25. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

EA makes tons of big-name sports games, ranging from the legendary soccer franchise FIFA to high-speed racing titles like F1 and World Rally Championship. Of these, though, the biggest is Madden — an American football series officially licensed by the NFL that's been running since 1988's John Madden Football. It's been getting annual releases almost every year since then, and 2024 has brought fans Madden NFL 25. Its release date is only a few days away, though it's currently available in Early Access if you buy the Deluxe Edition.

With various gameplay tweaks, visual enhancements, and a new tackling system called BOOM Tech that uses physics simulation to make player collisions more realistic, Madden NFL 25 is an attractive entry for players looking to keep up with the latest release. Naturally, that means many are also wondering if they can play it on Xbox Game Pass, which is Microsoft's buffet-style gaming subscription service. By paying a monthly fee, members get access to a catalog of hundreds of games on their Xbox console (or Windows PC, if they have PC Game Pass).

Unfortunately, like many newly released EA games, Madden NFL 25 is not available on any tier of Xbox Game Pass. The chances of it coming to Game Pass directly in the future are pretty slim, too, but as I'll discuss below, there's actually a good reason for that.

Is Madden NFL 25 on EA Play?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as he appears in Madden NFL 25. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

While Madden NFL 25 isn't on any tier of Xbox Game Pass, it is part of the EA Play ecosystem. EA Play is a service run by EA that's fundamentally very similar to Game Pass, with the basic tier of the service offering subscribers 10-hour free trials of new EA games and a huge collection of previously released ones, and the PC-exclusive premium "Pro" one giving them day one and early access to new titles on top of that.

To be more specific, Madden NFL 25 is currently available to play on PC through EA Play Pro, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also eventually be able to jump in on Xbox consoles once the game makes its way to the standard EA Play catalog. That's because Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes an EA Play subscription as part of a partnership between Microsoft and EA.

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $29.49 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of two before the price increase to $19.99 a month

It's not clear how long it will be before Madden NFL 25 comes to regular EA Play, but previous games from the publisher have typically taken around 6-9 months to make their way to it. Unfortunately, that means you'll have to wait quite a while if you were hoping to jump in on Xbox through a subscription service, but it's at least good to know that you will have the opportunity eventually.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4 on August 16, and will likely be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games to play this year if you're a huge football fan. Preorders for it are live now, and getting the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle will let you start playing now with Early Access.