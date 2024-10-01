Lenovo's excellent 'Legion Go' PC gaming handheld alternative to the Steam Deck and ASUS Rog Ally just got a big discount at Best Buy ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Take gaming on the go with the Lenovo Legion Go

When it comes to modern gaming handhelds designed to play PC games on the go, people usually flock to Valve's Steam Deck or ASUS' Rog Ally. However, in recent times, Lenovo has stepped into the ring to challenge these handhelds supremacy over the market with the Lenovo Legion Go.

The Lenovo Legion Go is a top-of-the-like, superbly built gaming handheld sporting a decent battery life, a gigantic 8.8 display, powerful hardware specs, and various other versatile features specifically for gaming. This handheld usually goes for a high MSRP of $749.99 at most online retailers. But now, Best Buy is currently offering a 10% discount on Lenovo Legion Go, reducing it to a more affordable $649.99.

Lenovo Legion Go | was $749.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy
Take portable gaming to the next level with the Lenovo Legion Go. The Lenovo Legion Go is great for running light indie titles like Hollow Knight for four hours unplugged to big-budgeted AAA titles like Elden Ring plugged in. This gaming handheld can also turn into a miniature workstation thanks to its built-in kickstand, multiple USB-C ports, and large 8.8 display capable of 144Hz refresh rates.

The Lenovo Legion Go is a preferred handheld for many staff at Windows Central, owing primarily to its versatility. The fact it has detachable sticks, a trackpad (unlike the ASUS ROG Ally), a kickstand, and dual USB-C ports make up for some of its shortcomings, like a bulkier frame and lack of VRR (variable refresh rates).

Why buy the Lenovo Legion Go?

Activate the Lenovo Legion Go's Tabletop Mode so you can place it on your desk and play it from a distance its detachable wireless controllers. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Lenovo Legion Go specs Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme w/ integrated Radeon Graphics

OS: Windows 11 Home

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD or 1TB SSD (reviewed at)

Display: 8.8-inch 16:10 QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Ports: 2x USB-C 4.0 (DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0), 1x MicroSD card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Battery: 3~ hours (depending on performance modes)

Size: 1.60 x 5.16 x 11.76 inches

Weight: 1.88 lbs. (~0.854 kg)

When Lenovo released the Lenovo Legion Go last year 2023, it rocked the gaming handheld market for its powerful built-in hardware that rivalled, and in some ways, surpassed some of the best gaming handhelds out there like the ASUS Rog Ally or the Steam Deck. Even our own portable gaming handheld expert, Rebecca Spears, held it in high regard during her review of the Lenovo Legion Go by saying, "Its mixture of familiar and unique features all work together to make it the most versatile entertainment machine of them all". It's also the preferred gaming handheld of our managing editor Jez Corden, who re-reviewed the Lenovo Legion Go over here.

So what makes it Lenovo Legion Go worth buying? Well, let's start by highlighting its advanced tech such as its Z1E processor, which allows it to run somewhat high-end PC games such as Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 with higher framerates at more stable levels than that of the Steam Deck. While the ASUS Rog Ally has a Z1E processor as well, the Lenovo Legion Go offers a very large 8.8" display screen, which can be better for games that don't have UIs befitting of a smaller display.

Other standout features include a kickstand so you can have the Lenovo Legion Go stood upright like a laptop (and function like one so you can watch online shows hands-free), detachable controllers with responsive inputs and Hall Effect joysticks to prevent drifting, and a long battery life of 3-4 hours of use while playing less graphically demanding indie games such as Hollow Knight or Sea of Stars on the go without being charged.

On top of all that, the Legion Lenovo Go can be upgraded in a variety of ways thanks to its large line-up of the Lenovo Legion Go accessories and Lenovo Legion Go Power Banks so it will last longer or hold more data storage space.

On the downside, the Lenovo Legion Go is not as technically advanced as the best gaming laptops dedicated to running graphically demanding games like Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds or be comfortable to hold for users with tiny hands to due its bulky frame and wide button placement. Even well-optimized, less-intensive past-gen 3D games can tank the battery life quite rapidly, if you don't have access to a power outlet. These kinds of devices need some kind of battery breakthrough to realize their full potential, but for playing indie games, 2D games, retro games, or even well-optimized 3D games, the Lenovo Legion Go and its Z1E siblings are an incredible travel buddy.

Nonetheless, we still highly recommend the Lenovo Legion Go for any PC gaming enthusiast looking to play the best PC games while traveling or visiting friends with the best resolutions possible on a gaming handheld, especially with this 10% discount deal happening right now over at Best Buy.

This Best Buy deal has reduced the MSRP of the Lenovo Legion Go from $749.99 to $649.99, making it $100 cheaper and more affordable to purchase right now than its competitor with similar hardware specs, the ASUS Rog Ally.

Why should I buy from Best Buy? Best Buy is one of our top favorite retailers that we highly recommend to anyone looking to purchase electronic products for their well-founded reputation for reliable customer service, high-value perks for paying customers like standard 15-day return windows, and trustworthy price tags. If you want to take further advantage of their service, check our in-depth My Best Buy membership FAQ which goes into detail on Best Buy's excellent customer program, with rewarding tiers that start for free at Best Buy.

Who is this gaming handheld for? The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who want to play their favorite PC games while traveling, and have them run at high resolutions and framerates. In addition, the Lenovo Legion Go is for players looking for a gaming handheld with tabletop mode with detachable controllers so it can also function as an all-purpose entertainment device.