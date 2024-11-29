Don't buy Xbox controller batteries on Black Friday — one of the most affordable play & charge kits is a total no-brainer instead

The PowerA Play & Charge Kit will keep your Xbox controllers topped on energy while gaming.

Xbox controllers consume a lot of wireless power while gaming, and there's nothing worse than having yours suddenly die out during an intense boss fight. Fortunately, respected brands like PowerA have produced special rechargeable battery kits to help keep your joypad fully charged and save you money on expensive AA batteries.

The PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox normally fetches a very affordable MSRP of $18.99. However, it's even more budget-friendly as it currently selling for $14.99 at Amazon thanks to this 21% Black Friday discount.

Why should you buy the PowerA Play & Charge Kit?

This Play and Charge Kit sports 40 hours of uninterrupted battery life. (Image credit: Windows Central | PowerA)

Out of all the best Xbox controller chargers out there, PowerA's kit takes the crown for the best rechargeable duo charge for its value for money and backward compatibility with Xbox controllers from the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

This kit of two 1100 mAh batteries also features a battery life of up to 40 hours. They can be recharged via compatible PowerA charging stations (sold separately) or by connecting an Xbox console directly to the battery packs via a USB Type-A to micro-USB cable so you can continue playing the best Xbox games while charging them.

Connect your Xbox to the PowerA Play and Charge Kit so you can recharge it while playing games. (Image credit: Windows Central | PowerA)

While the PowerA Play and Charge Kit may not have the largest battery life out there compared to something like Microsoft's Xbox Charge and Play Kit, it has the competition beat in shear value because you're getting two rechargeable batteries instead of one for an inexpensive MSRP of $18.99, by comparison, Microsoft's Xbox Charge and Play Kit only has one battery and its MSRP is much higher at $28.92.

In fact, the PowerA Play and Charge Kit for Xbox controllers has become more affordable now that it's on sale for $14.99 at Amazon after having its MSRP by 21% due to Black Friday. Now that's a worthy discount if I ever saw one.

