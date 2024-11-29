Don't buy Xbox controller batteries on Black Friday — one of the most affordable play & charge kits is a total no-brainer instead
PowerA's play & charge Kit for Xbox controllers is on sale for less than $15 for Black Friday.
Xbox controllers consume a lot of wireless power while gaming, and there's nothing worse than having yours suddenly die out during an intense boss fight. Fortunately, respected brands like PowerA have produced special rechargeable battery kits to help keep your joypad fully charged and save you money on expensive AA batteries.
The PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox normally fetches a very affordable MSRP of $18.99. However, it's even more budget-friendly as it currently selling for $14.99 at Amazon thanks to this 21% Black Friday discount.
PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox Series X|S and One Wireless Controller
Was: $18.99
Now: $14.99 at Amazon
"PowerA's charging kit offers excellent value for any Xbox One gamer with multiple controllers." — Matt Brown, former Senior Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for an affordable means to charge their Xbox controllers without constantly buying new batteries.
❌Avoid if: You prefer using regular, single-use AA batteries.
Features: Compatible with all PowerA Charging Stands and Stations, compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers, two 1100 mAh rechargeable batteries with a battery of 40 hours. Warranty: Two-year warranty. Launch date: November 10, 2020.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $15.88 at Walmart
Why should you buy the PowerA Play & Charge Kit?
Out of all the best Xbox controller chargers out there, PowerA's kit takes the crown for the best rechargeable duo charge for its value for money and backward compatibility with Xbox controllers from the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
This kit of two 1100 mAh batteries also features a battery life of up to 40 hours. They can be recharged via compatible PowerA charging stations (sold separately) or by connecting an Xbox console directly to the battery packs via a USB Type-A to micro-USB cable so you can continue playing the best Xbox games while charging them.
While the PowerA Play and Charge Kit may not have the largest battery life out there compared to something like Microsoft's Xbox Charge and Play Kit, it has the competition beat in shear value because you're getting two rechargeable batteries instead of one for an inexpensive MSRP of $18.99, by comparison, Microsoft's Xbox Charge and Play Kit only has one battery and its MSRP is much higher at $28.92.
In fact, the PowerA Play and Charge Kit for Xbox controllers has become more affordable now that it's on sale for $14.99 at Amazon after having its MSRP by 21% due to Black Friday. Now that's a worthy discount if I ever saw one.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, 2024, but this sales event seems to start a little earlier each year. Retailers increasingly get more aggressive in terms of when discounts start in order to entice consumers ahead of the main event, so you can see early Black Friday deals as soon as October. Black Friday itself can feel overwhelming and be limited by stock shortages, so it's often a great idea to take advantage of those early sales ahead of time.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024. This continuation of the Black Friday weekend was once the online-version of the aforementioned sales event, but as more retailers go online it's not uncommon to see Black Friday and Cyber Monday blend into one another. If you miss out on sales on Black Friday, you may have another chance on Cyber Monday. Better yet, though, is staying ahead of the curve and getting your holiday shopping done weeks in advance.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!