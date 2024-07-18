My favorite gaming headset lasts weeks before I need to recharge it — It also has awesome speaker and mic quality considering it isn't very expensive
Battery life lasts up to 120 hours.
I play video games most days in the week, so I know how important it is to have a reliable gaming headset with good audio quality and a comfortable fit. I've been a fan of HyperX headsets for a while now because they don't cost that much compared to some competitors and yet they still offer really good features for the price. I've reviewed both the wired and wireless version of the HyperX Cloud III and recommend them to just about everyone.
Months later, my gaming headset of choice is still the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, and it is currently discounted from $149.99 to just $113.99 at Amazon. If you want an even less expensive option, the wired version is discounted from $99.99 to just $66.49 at Amazon right now. There are black versions, but the red and black ones tend to cost less.
HyperX Cloud III Wireless | was $149.99 now $113.99 at Amazon
With battery life up to 120 hours, you don't have to worry about recharging the headset every single day. The mic also carries your voice clearly to other team members, while the speakers help you pinpoint exactly where a sound is coming from in your games. It's compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
✅Perfect for: Getting excellent audio quality and mic quality for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
❌Avoid it if: You specifically need a headset for Xbox.
💰Price check: $119.99 at Walmart | $139.99 at Best Buy | $119.99 at Newegg | $149.99 at Target
👀 Other deal: (Refurbished) $92.99 at Amazon
🔎 Our expertise: HyperX Cloud III Wireless review
HyperX Cloud III Wired | was $99.99 now $66.49 at Amazon
This wired version of the Cloud III connects to your PC, Xbox controller, or other console via a 3.5mm headphone connection. It has a comfortable fit and also provides excellent speaker and microphone quality to help you during your gaming sessions.
✅Perfect for: People who want a quality headset with good speakers and a microphone at a lower price.
❌Avoid it if: You'd really rather have a wireless headset.
💰Price check: $89.00 at Walmart | $78.99 at Best Buy | $92.90 at Newegg | $99.99 at Target
🔎 Our expertise: HyperX Cloud III Wired review
Why I recommend this gaming headset
I've been a fan of HyperX for several years now, ever since I bought a HyperX Cloud II for myself. This is partly because HyperX often offers much better audio quality than many other gaming headsets in the same low price range. Recently, I had the opportunity to review both the wired and wireless versions of the newer HyperX Cloud III, and I absolutely love both of them.
These gaming headsets offer a comfortable fit that doesn't slide around or put too much pressure on my head. Plus, they both offer great speaker quality and better-than-average microphone quality for gaming headsets in this price range. I don't know how many times I've played multiplayer games with people who are using bad microphones, but it can be a horrible experience that sometimes makes me want to log off early. I know from my own testing that I don't have to worry about strange sound quality or artifacts being sent from my HyperX Cloud III mic to my teammates' ears.
Being wireless gives me more room to move around when I'm seated at my gaming PC, which is why I prefer to use the Cloud III Wireless over the wired option. That said, the wireless one is not compatible with Xbox, so if that's where you primarily use your headset, you'll want to get a different one, such as the HyperX CloudX, which works with Xbox and currently is selling for $114.95 at Amazon.
Now, back to Cloud III. Depending on how long my gaming sessions are, I often don't have to recharge the wireless Cloud III headset for a couple of weeks since it can last up to 120 hours. There is no battery life indicator, but if I tap the power button after the headset is already on, a voice lets me know what percentage of juice is left. I could easily swap to a different gaming headset in my home, but the Cloud III offers everything I want.
