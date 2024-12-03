Path of Exile 2 PC system requirements and specs: Can you run this hack and slash RPG?

Hordes of enemies are awaiting you in Path of Exile 2.

Thousands and thousands of players have eagerly been awaiting Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile 2. But before you can dive into this adventure on PC, you'll need to make sure your gaming laptop, gaming desktop, or gaming handheld can handle this gritty adventure.

On this page, I've detailed minimum and recommended PC system requirements and also talked about how well the game will run on the best gaming handhelds like Steam Deck, Legion Go, and ROG Ally. Let's dive in.

Path of Exile 2: PC requirements and specs

Thankfully, Path of Exile 2's PC system requirements aren't that intensive.

As was the case with Diablo IV, Path of Exile 2's PC system requirements really aren't all that demanding compared with some other PC games that have released in recent years. However, you'll still want to make sure you computer is up to snuff.

Remember, while it is possible to play a game at minimum system requirements, you'll get a much better experience if your PC at least meets the recommended specs.

Path of Exile 2 minimum requirements

Swipe to scroll horizontally OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500x Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (3GB), Intel Arc A380, or ATI Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space Additional Notes: A GPU with at least 3GB of VRAM is required

Path of Exile 2 recommended specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-10500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, Intel Arc A770, or ATI Radeon RX 5600XT DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space Additional Notes: Solid State Storage is recommended

The important thing here is that you have at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (or its AMD RX 470 equivalent) GPU with at least 3GB of VRAM. Of course, you'll also need to have 100GB of free space on your PC for the game to occupy. If you don't already have this room, then you might want to get started uninstalling older games or rearranging data.

Overall, these Path of Exile 2 PC system requirements are relatively minimal. As long as you've purchased a gaming laptop or gaming desktop or have built your gaming PC with relatively new processors in the last few years, you will likely be able to run Path of Exile 2.

Is Path of Exile 2 coming to Mac? Although many people expected Path of Exile 2 to come to MacOS, the game only appears to be available for Windows at the two locations where it can be downloaded (Steam page and Epic Games page). It's unclear if Mac compatibility will be coming down the road.

How to check your PC specs

You'll need to take on various enemies in Path of Exile 2.

Windows provides a few different ways for you to check your computer's specs. Here are the steps you'll need to take to see what components are being used in your PC.

Click the Windows button (Windows icon) on the taskbar. Type dxdiag into the taskbar search. Click on dxdiag to see your PC's specifications. Select the System tab to see the components and specs within your PC. For GPU details, click on the Display tab.

Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + Alt + Delete → Task Manager → Performance tab and then click on the various options (CPU, Memory, Disk, GPU) to see what is installed in your computer.

How to upgrade your PC for Path of Exile 2

There are plenty of dungeons and bosses to fight against in Path of Exile 2.

If you're here than that probably means you took a look at your computer specs and found them wanting. Whether you're interested in getting a new gaming PC or else want to upgrade your desktop with better components, here are some helpful links to assist you.

Can Path of Exile 2 run on gaming handhelds?

Path of Exile 2 should work well on gaming handhelds like ROG Ally, Legion Go, and Steam Deck.

So we've discussed PC system requirements, but can you play this game on gaming handhelds? The answer is yes!

During a group Q&A session, Path of Exile 2's Jonathan Rogers explained that the hack and slash adventure does work on Steam Deck (thanks, RPG Site). However, the game will not be playable offline on Steam Deck or any other platform, which isn't great.

It's also likely that this RPG will run well on ROG Ally and Legion Go, considering the game's relatively mild system requirements and the fact that the PC version supports Xbox Controllers.

Is Path of Exile 2 Steam Deck compatible? Despite being listed as Unsupported for Steam Deck on the Steam Path of Exile 2 page, the developer has already explained that the RPG will be playable on Steam Deck.

Can you play Path of Exile 2 on ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other gaming handhelds? Yes, since the PC version's system requirements aren't very hefty and the game supports Xbox Controllers Path of Exile 2 should run well on ROG Ally and Legion Go.

Wraeclast needs saving — is your PC ready?

It's almost time to jump into Path of Exile 2 Early Access, but you'll need to make sure that your Windows gaming device is up to the task, whether it be a laptop, desktop, or handheld. Thankfully, even the recommended system requirements aren't that intensive, so a lot of people will be able to enjoy this free-to-play game.

If you can't wait, then you might want to take some time and make sure you have enough room on your gaming device. Meanwhile, if you've discovered that your system isn't powerful enough to handle Path of Exile 2, you might want to consider buying a new Windows machine or upgrading some internals.

Path of Exile 2 is coming to Early Access on Xbox Series X|S , PS5, and Windows PC on December 6, and looks to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games. It is free to play, but you can purchase supporter packs if desired.