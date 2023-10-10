Add a key Nintendo Switch feature to your Steam Deck for less than $10

The ecosystem of Steam Deck accessories is getting broader all the time and whatever you want to do with it, you probably can. Including adding a Nintendo Switch-esque kickstand to the Deck.

That's exactly what this case does. Obviously the Deck is larger, thicker and heavier than the Switch, but that doesn't stop you slapping a kickstand on the back and having that go-anywhere propped up action. Better still, thanks to October's Prime Day, you won't even have to spend $10 on it.

JSAUX Kickstand Protective Case for Steam Deck | was $14.99 now $8.99 at Amazon JSAUX's case is a fairly minimal shell but adds that all important kickstand so you can prop it up a bit like a Nintendo Switch. At under $10 it's a cheap way to change up your Steam Deck experience.

It's a pretty minimal case, not really covering much of the front or back. It's more like a bumper, trimming the edges, all the important bits that would take a knock should you accidentally drop your prized Steam Deck.

The kickstand on the back, though, lets you prop up the Deck as you might a Switch. Hook up a couple of wireless controllers, and you've got some local co-op action wherever you are.

There's only one real negative to this case, but it only applies if you also own the JSAUX Steam Deck dock. You can't use the dock with this case attached. But it's not too hard to pop on and off, and you hardly need a case when using a dock anyway, do you?!

At this price it's a no-brainer. You're protecting your Steam Deck a little and enhancing your experience. You don't have to play with other people to enjoy it, but it's nice to have the option! Snatch one up before Prime Day ends at the end of October 11.