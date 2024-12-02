Alienware's Pro headset, mouse, and keyboard are at their best prices today, and all earned near-perfect reviews from us

It's rare to see these premium products on sale, but we've never seen all three discounted at once (or at these prices).

Three of the highest-rated wireless PC gaming accessories that have ever passed through the hands of Windows Central experts are all at their best price ever for the remainder of Cyber Monday — and it's even a matching set. The entire Alienware Pro line is discounted, with the mouse available for $109.99 at Dell, the keyboard available for $139.99 at Dell, and the headset available for $199.99 at Dell.

Seriously, PC gaming accessories don't get much better than this trilogy, and these prices have never been lower. Oh, and you can choose between white and black designs.

Super Smooth 🖱️ Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Was: $149.99

Now: $109.99 at Dell "Alienware took its gaming peripherals back to the drawing board, enlisting the help of esports athletes to design the Pro Wireless Gaming duo. The Mouse half of that pairing is spectacularly smooth, comfortable, performant, and long-lasting. It's a near-perfect mouse, let down only by its lackluster software and subsequent miniscule list of customizable settings." — Zachary Boddy, Staff Writer Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a premium, lightweight gaming mouse that focuses on performance and reliability above all else. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a feature-packed mouse with RGB lighting or other unique additions. 👉See at: Dell.com 💰Price check: $149.99 at Best Buy

Simple, Perfect ⌨️ Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Was: $199.99

Now: $139.99 at Dell "The brand-new Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard is the result of a collaboration between Alienware and over 100 esports athletes, and it's a genuine step up over the company's previous products. Build quality is exceptional, typing feels great, and gaming performance is flawless. It's light on extra features at this price point, but the core experience is good enough to make up for it." — Zachary Boddy, Staff Writer Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a compact 75% gaming keyboard with a gorgeous, RGB-lit design, impeccable build quality and performance, and dual wireless connectivity. ❌Avoid if: You want a feature-packed keyboard with unique additions like adjustable actuation or an integrated display. 👉See at: Dell.com or BestBuy.com

Beautiful and Smart 🎧 Alienware Pro Wireless ANC Gaming Headset

Was: $229.99

Now: $199.99 at Dell "Though it certainly doesn't come cheap, Alienware's new Pro Headset delivers impeccable audio and mic quality, stellar comfort, and a minimalistic, durable design. Developed in collaboration with over 100 esports professionals, it stands as one of the best wireless gaming headsets, and has dethroned my favorite Razer option as my daily driver." — Brendan Lowry, Contributor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a premium wireless gaming headset with active noise cancelation, excellent sound quality, and flawless performance. ❌Avoid if: You need a wireless headset that also works with your Xbox (this is PC-only, with Bluetooth for other devices). 👉See at: Dell.com 💰Price check: $229.99 at Best Buy

One of the most cohesive PC gaming accessory packages

Image 1 of 4 Alienware knocked it out of the park with the initial Pro Wireless Gaming duo. (Image credit: Dell) This is still one of the most visually appealing keyboards I've ever had on my desk. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) No mouse has quite reached this level of smoothness, either. Alienware used magic on those mouse feet, I think. (Image credit: Dell) I haven't used this headset myself, but I'll take my colleague's word that it's amazing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's no secret that Razer currently dominates my desk, despite using products from all sorts of companies, but one brand in particular has put up the biggest fight. Alienware's new "Pro" line of gaming accessories represent an incredible leap forward compared to the company's previous efforts, with a wireless gaming mouse, keyboard, and headset that all earned near-perfect review scores from Windows Central.

I reviewed two of those products, and can personally attest to their incredible design, performance, and overall quality. They're good enough that I'm genuinely sad I couldn't complete the review trilogy, as my colleague is the one who reviewed the headset. For the remainder of Cyber Monday, they're all at their lowest price ever, too. It seems the PC gaming gods are watching out for us.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse I reviewed is a mouse of focus, commitment, of sheer willpower. That is to say, it absolutely nails the fundamentals and leaves everything else behind. This mouse is super light and beautifully built, is endlessly reliable on a wireless connection, and offers top-of-the-line performance. It also helps that this is still one of the smoothest mice I have ever used. The Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is available for only $109.99 at Dell, a $40 discount.

I also reviewed the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard, the counterpart to the mouse — like its sibling, the keyboard was designed in tandem with over 100 esports gaming athletes. This compact, 75% keyboard is gorgeous, with some of the best per-key RGB lighting I've seen. It's also perfectly designed and offers a comfortable, responsive, and reliable typing experience (you can swap out those keycaps and switches, too). The second same as the first, the keyboard is wholly focused, but you do get tri-mode connectivity with Bluetooth on board. The Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard can be had for only $139.99 at Dell, a $60 discount.

Finally, there's the Alienware Pro Wireless ANC Gaming Headset... which my colleague Brendan Lowry reviewed. I'm envious, because Alienware completed the trifecta with a bang. The headset is the most premium of the three and leaves behind the "simple but perfect" theme of its siblings, packing in a ton of features. You get a wireless PC gaming headset with Bluetooth connectivity, integrated touch controls, active noise cancelation, high-end sound quality, and a capable microphone with AI background noise cancelation. It's expensive and there's no Xbox support, but that's less of a concern when the Alienware Pro Wireless ANC Gaming Headset is only $199.99 at Dell, a $30 discount.

When did Black Friday end? On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. This has resulted in Black Friday and Cyber Monday being blended into one massive sales event spread across an entire weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the tumultuous finale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024, which (as you might expect) is the Monday after Black Friday. It's best to take advantage of sales you're interested in the moment you spot them to avoid stock shortages and limited-time discounts, but Cyber Monday does frequently boast its own batch of last-minute deals separate from Black Friday.

Which has better deals, Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Because of how similar the two days (and the weekend between them have become), it's difficult to definitively say if Black Friday or Cyber Monday has the best deals. Many retailers and companies hit Black Friday running with their biggest promotions to get people in the door, but others may wait until Cyber Monday and strike with last-minute discounts that keep interest going until the end. The rule of thumb to keep in mind here is that if you spot a tempting discount for a product you want, you shouldn't risk waiting for a better deal to come along. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will often price match your purchases if prices fall further during your return period, so it's better to take advantage of the deal in front of you than wait for the better deal that may never come (especially since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to have limited stock).