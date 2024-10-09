I don't care about AMD's latest desktop CPUs when the Ryzen 9 7900X is so cheap on Prime Day

I'm seeing Amazon's October Prime Day be overshadowed by competing events, including Newegg's FantasTech II deals. While Amazon was originally also offering this Ryzen 9 7900X deal, it has since sold out. No problem, as Newegg has it down to the same $320 discount price. Even better, buying the AMD chip will also land you a free copy of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

All you need to do is punch in the FTT224DX764 promo code at Newegg checkout to get the deal. If you've been looking for the right PC upgrade to unlock overclocked gaming and creative performance, this is the way to go.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X | was $549 now $320 at Newegg The awesome Ryzen 9 7900X is a 12-core CPU based on the Zen 4 architecture. It uses the AM5 socket, it has a boost clock up to 5.6GHz, and it runs at a 170W TDP. If you're looking for a huge upgrade on the cheap, this is the way to go. Use code FTT224DX764 at checkout for the full discount, and get Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 for free. 👀See at: Newegg ✅Perfect for: PC enthusiasts who want an overclockable and powerful desktop CPU for gaming and demanding workloads. ❌Avoid if: You prefer to land a newer Ryzen 9000 chip or would rather get something with AMD's 3D V-Cache for improved performance in gaming only. 🔎Our experience: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X review 💰Price check: $360 at Best Buy | Amazon Sold out

One of the most powerful Ryzen CPUs even today

The Ryzen 9 7900X remains an outstanding CPU for gaming and demanding workloads even a couple of years after its release, especially at the $320 price drop. (Image credit: Future)

Amazon's October Prime Day, as well as competing anti-Prime Day events from Walmart, Newegg, Target, and Best Buy, are proving to be a great time to shop for new laptops, PCs, and upgrade components.

My former colleague and Windows Central Senior Editor Rich Edmonds reviewed the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X processors in late 2022, calling them "the most powerful Ryzen processors to date." And despite the launch of the Ryzen 9 9900X we also reviewed, it remains a popular option for PC enthusiasts, gamers, and designers who need exceptional multi-core performance from the 12 cores.

Edmonds went on to say in his Ryzen 9 7900X review:

"You won't be disappointed with buying either the Ryzen 9 7900X or 7950X. Both processors are excellent for playing the latest (and most demanding) PC games, working with creative software, and doing plenty of other tasks. In fact, you could absolutely do everything simultaneously, thanks to the generous number of CPU cores available."

There are a few caveats before I continue. It uses the AM5 motherboard socket, so those coming from the Ryzen 5000 series or older will need to upgrade some extra hardware (I've included recommendations in the next section). If you'd rather stick with AM4, I recommend you check out the Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X deals that I also wrote about. They're currently down to $112.39 at Amazon and $128 at Newegg, respectively.

If you don't mind upgrading your motherboard or already have an AM4 board, the Ryzen 9 7900X should prove to be a monster CPU for gaming and demanding workloads. It can easily be overclocked, it's compatible with PCIe 5.0, and it supports DDR5 RAM.

I've been considering an upgrade for my personal system for a while, and this is definitely one of the CPUs that's high on the list. It's a lot cheaper than the latest Ryzen 9000 chips, and it delivers performance so similar that you'd be hard-pressed to notice it in everyday use.

Recommended hardware to pair with the Ryzen 9 7900X

As I mentioned, the Ryzen 9 7900X might require some new supporting hardware if you're coming from an older Ryzen generation. Here's what I recommend picking up.

