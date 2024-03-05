Is Dell offering $600 off a top-tier Alienware AMD desktop gaming PC with a high-end Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU? It's true!

If you're looking for an all-AMD build, Dell offers a deal on an Aurora R15 for $600 off with an AMD CPU and GPU. This Aurora 15 has an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU with 24 GB GDDR6 of VRAM. It also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $2,399 at Dell's store. While the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX isn't as powerful as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, it's no slouch either and can play any of the latest and best AAA games.

Alienware Aurora R15 | was $2,999 now $2,399.99 at Dell This R15 is an amazing PC with the best of AMD. You will be able to play any of the best games that come out in 2024 and for years to come.

✅ Buy it if: You are Team Red (AMD) all the way and don't want an NVIDIA GPU plus are looking for the best AMD CPU and GPU on the market. ❌ Don't buy it if: If you want the latest prebuilt tech.

Should you buy an Alienware gaming PC?

While many people in the high-end gaming PC market like to build their own gaming rigs, sometimes looking for a good deal on a pre-built one is better. That's the case with this deal from Dell today during the Dell Techfest. The Aurora R15 is rocking the best of the best in terms of the RX 7900 XTX GPU and AMD top-of-the-line, previously reviewed AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, and you should have no issue playing any of the best PC games.

If you have been a longtime console gamer, all of the signs point to the future of gaming going to PC. Xbox has already had their games on PC day-and-date for years now, and with PlayStation's recent release of Helldivers 2 day and date on PC having massive success, more and more PlayStation games will likely come to PC day-and-date or close to release. If you want to play the most games at the best fidelity and usually for a lower price than consoles, this Aurora R15 is an excellent pre-built PC that will give you enough power for years.

With games like Call of Duty Warzone taking up well over 200GB of storage, you might consider upgrading your Aurora R15's storage. While you could order more storage at checkout with Dell, picking up a 3rd party SSD on sale and installing it yourself is most likely cheaper. The WD-BLACK SN850X 1TB SSD is a solid choice for gaming and is currently on sale through Amazon.