The best PC gaming mouse for World of Warcraft and your favorite MOBA is finally down to a reasonable price for Black Friday

MMORPGs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14 can be complicated games to play with a standard keyboard and mouse setup, and some players don't have time to practice or even find the default control setup frustrating. Thankfully, many third-party gaming brands build ultra-specialized gaming mice to help you play your favorite titles more comfortably.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro is a popular PC gaming mouse that regularly sells for a lofty MSRP of $179.99. However, Amazon has sliced by 26% with a special Black Friday discount, so it's now at a more affordable price of $132.40.

Why should you buy the Razer Naga V2 Pro?

Play PC games with greater proficiency and control with the Razer Naga V2 Pro. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

Many of us here at Windows Central frequently turn to Razer products when we want to play the best PC games and best Xbox games with the most solid controls possible.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro is a prime example, as it takes all the advanced tech of its predecessor, the Razer Naga Pro, and improves upon it to create one of the best PC gaming mice on the market.

For instance, the Razer Naga V2 Pro features incredibly responsive controls with zero input latency thanks to its 30,000 DPI sensor and polling rates that can reach up to 1,000Hz. You can also adjust the sensitivity of the sensor, remap the button macros, and customize the tension of the scroll wheel via the free Razer Synapse companion app to suit your personal preferences.

Speaking of customization, one of the Razer Naga V2 Pro's best features is its swappable side panels. This gaming mouse comes bundled with two-button, six-button, and twelve-button side panels that you can swap between to better suit the game you're currently playing, whether its MMORPGs like World of Warcraft, FPS' like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, or even Battle Royale games like Fortnite.

Swap out the side panels to better suit the type of game you're playing. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

What's more is that the Razer Naga V2 Pro has an incredibly long battery life of 150 hours used over a USB dongle or 300 hours when used over a Bluetooth wireless connection. If it needs recharging, you can plug it into your PC via the bundled USB-C to USB-A cable or use a Razer Mouse Dock Pro (which is sold separately) to restore its power.

Such versatility comes with a hefty price however as the Razer Naga V2 Pro fetches a lofty MSRP of $179.99 at most retailers. Thankfully, as Black Friday has officially started, this gaming mouse's price tag has now been reduced to a more inexpensive cost of $132.40 at Amazon.

However, if you don't particularly care for the extra swappable plates and just want a gaming mouse designed only for MMORPGs, the Razer Naga V2 Pro's cheaper counterpart, the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed, is also on offer for a very lucrative discounted price tag of $78.99 at Amazon. It features the same responsive, reprogrammable buttons and sensors as the Razer Naga V2 Pro but it doesn't have swappable, and it has a longer battery of 400 hours via Bluetooth and 250 hours via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz).

