The best PC gaming mouse for World of Warcraft and your favorite MOBA is finally down to a reasonable price for Black Friday
Razer's Naga V2 Pro is one of the most popular gaming mice for MMORPGs, and it's on sale for 26% off during Black Friday.
MMORPGs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14 can be complicated games to play with a standard keyboard and mouse setup, and some players don't have time to practice or even find the default control setup frustrating. Thankfully, many third-party gaming brands build ultra-specialized gaming mice to help you play your favorite titles more comfortably.
The Razer Naga V2 Pro is a popular PC gaming mouse that regularly sells for a lofty MSRP of $179.99. However, Amazon has sliced by 26% with a special Black Friday discount, so it's now at a more affordable price of $132.40.
"There's no doubt the Naga V2 Pro is arguably the most versatile gaming mouse you can find. Razer has done an excellent job keeping the Naga legacy alive while gradually iterating on an already excellent design" — Dan Thorp-Lancaster, former Editor-in-Chief
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a rechargeable and customizable gaming mouse to play MMORPGs, FPS', and Battle Royale/MOBAs.
❌Avoid if: You just want a simple PC mouse without all the gaming-specific features or prefer playing games with console controllers.
Features: Bluetooth Wireless, 3rd Gen optical mouse button switches, built-in side number pad, 30,000 DPI, 1000Hz Polling Rate, RGB lighting, 300+ hour battery life, Swappable side plates for different game genres. Warranty: 2-year warranty. Launch date: November 10, 2022.
Why should you buy the Razer Naga V2 Pro?
Many of us here at Windows Central frequently turn to Razer products when we want to play the best PC games and best Xbox games with the most solid controls possible.
The Razer Naga V2 Pro is a prime example, as it takes all the advanced tech of its predecessor, the Razer Naga Pro, and improves upon it to create one of the best PC gaming mice on the market.
For instance, the Razer Naga V2 Pro features incredibly responsive controls with zero input latency thanks to its 30,000 DPI sensor and polling rates that can reach up to 1,000Hz. You can also adjust the sensitivity of the sensor, remap the button macros, and customize the tension of the scroll wheel via the free Razer Synapse companion app to suit your personal preferences.
Speaking of customization, one of the Razer Naga V2 Pro's best features is its swappable side panels. This gaming mouse comes bundled with two-button, six-button, and twelve-button side panels that you can swap between to better suit the game you're currently playing, whether its MMORPGs like World of Warcraft, FPS' like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, or even Battle Royale games like Fortnite.
What's more is that the Razer Naga V2 Pro has an incredibly long battery life of 150 hours used over a USB dongle or 300 hours when used over a Bluetooth wireless connection. If it needs recharging, you can plug it into your PC via the bundled USB-C to USB-A cable or use a Razer Mouse Dock Pro (which is sold separately) to restore its power.
Such versatility comes with a hefty price however as the Razer Naga V2 Pro fetches a lofty MSRP of $179.99 at most retailers. Thankfully, as Black Friday has officially started, this gaming mouse's price tag has now been reduced to a more inexpensive cost of $132.40 at Amazon.
However, if you don't particularly care for the extra swappable plates and just want a gaming mouse designed only for MMORPGs, the Razer Naga V2 Pro's cheaper counterpart, the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed, is also on offer for a very lucrative discounted price tag of $78.99 at Amazon. It features the same responsive, reprogrammable buttons and sensors as the Razer Naga V2 Pro but it doesn't have swappable, and it has a longer battery of 400 hours via Bluetooth and 250 hours via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz).
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, 2024, but this sales event seems to start a little earlier each year. Retailers increasingly get more aggressive in terms of when discounts start in order to entice consumers ahead of the main event, so you can see early Black Friday deals as soon as October. Black Friday itself can feel overwhelming and be limited by stock shortages, so it's often a great idea to take advantage of those early sales ahead of time.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024. This continuation of the Black Friday weekend was once the online-version of the aforementioned sales event, but as more retailers go online it's not uncommon to see Black Friday and Cyber Monday blend into one another. If you miss out on sales on Black Friday, you may have another chance on Cyber Monday. Better yet, though, is staying ahead of the curve and getting your holiday shopping done weeks in advance.
