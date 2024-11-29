This big, bulky, beauty of a gaming PC with an RTX 4080 SUPER is $760 off for Black Friday

Black Friday is for gamers. Sure, there are other deals bouncing about but year-in and year-out the best Black Friday deals are on gaming PCs, accessories, PC parts, consoles, and games. That's proven true once again with a deal on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) that discounts the gaming PC by $760. This PC has powerful specs to play your favorite games now and is easily upgradeable for future proofing.

Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) specs and performance

1440p gaming at 120Hz and 4K gaming are at your fingertips with the Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8). With a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KF and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER inside, the gaming PC can tear through titles. "As you might expect, though, the best-in-class performance I saw everywhere else translated to an excellent gaming experience," said our Zachary Boddy. "Practically every game I booted up on this PC was more than happy to run at QHD 1440p and over 120 FPS with max settings."

The exact performance you'll see will depend on the configuration you choose. Black Friday deals on the Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) include a model with an RTX 4070 Ti and several configurations with an RTX 4080 SUPER.

The Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) is a gaming PC, but it's also good for creators and those who need to get serious work done. Photo editing, 3D modeling, and other demanding workflows will run smoothly thanks to the powerful internals of the Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8).

Building your own PC vs. buying a pre-built PC

Lenovo's Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) has a large body to make room for powerful GPUs like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

All of my gamer friends who have built their own PC brag about how they managed to run their favorite games at 4K ultra settings while only having to pay two plastic buttons and a piece of string — I say somewhat sarcastically. While it is true that building a gaming PC yourself can be fun and get you a powerful machine for less money, not everyone wants to build their own system. If you just want to buy a PC you know will work and dominate the best PC games, a pre-built PC like the Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) is perfect for you.

The Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) also serves as a great entry point for those do want to build their own PC in the future. The system is easily upgradeable, allowing you to future proof the device and improve its internals over time.

"Lenovo has maintained a careful balance between the raw power packed into this chassis, the quality and understated design that allows for easy access, and a reasonable price tag for everything you're getting. This desktop hasn't let me down once, and it's perfect for those who don't want to worry about building their own PC," explained our Zachary Boddy in our Legion Tower 7i Tower (Gen 8) review.

"It's also a fantastic starting point for any gamer looking to explore PC building, as Lenovo has designed this PC to be upgradeable into the future with standard parts and an intelligent layout."

Before you buy the PC, know that the Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) is a large device. Dare I say the PC is big, beefy, and beautiful. The size of the PC's case accomodates powerful GPUs such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. High-end gaming graphics cards are often massive, so a PC needs quite a bit of room inside to fit the card and still have room for other parts and adequate space for thermal management.

