Upcoming PC games 2023: Best new titles for your Windows PC

Forspoken (Jan. 24, 2023)

The fantastical story in Forspoken follows a young woman named Frey Holland who finds herself transported from the streets of New York to a magical world called Athia. As is usually the case with these kinds of stories, she must now work to find her way back home. A strange bracelet on her wrist gives her magical powers and she must use it to take on enormous creatures and explore a gorgeous world.

The land of Athia has been corrupted along with its inhabitants. Within the four realms, men were turned into monsters and animals turned into ferocious beasts when a terrible blight spread through. Frey must unravel the mystery surrounding these abominable transformations. Forspoken releases January 24, 2023 on PC and PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy (Feb. 10, 2023)

It's time to take another trip back into the wizarding world with WB Games' open-world action RPG. The game takes place in the 1800s, years before many of the main Harry Potter characters were born, so get ready to meet several new faces. According to the Steam page, you take on the role of a Hogwarts student who "holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart." The player can go up against dangerous foes while mastering magic and participating in various wizarding events.

Some of the confirmed locations for the game are Hogwarts, Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmeade. It looks like players will also be exploring brand-new locations we've never heard of before. Hogwarts Legacy releases for PC on February 10, 2023 and comes to other platforms at later dates.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Feb. 21, 2023)

Like A Dragon: Ishin! takes us back to Kyo in 1867 and follows samurai, Sakamoto Ryoma, whose actions will influence "the greatest revolution in Japanese history." Sakamoto was an actual figure in history who left a huge legacy behind him. The creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon excitedly bring his story to life in this new action-adventure game.

Players take up Sakamoto's sword and work to avenge their father while proving themselves innocent of a crime they were framed for. There are epic battles and chances to right the rampant inequality he encounters along the way. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases February 21, 2023.

Atomic Heart (Feb. 21, 2023)

This action-packed FPS adventure game takes place in a world where humans have lived with their loyal machines for a long time. However, a new "robot-control system" has been disrupted and brought with it monstrous machines and horrific mutant creatures who want nothing more than to attack the human creators that brought them into the world.

Of course, this means someone has to get everything under control and that someone is Major Nechaev. He'll need to use every weapon at his disposal to take down these abominations and get to the core of what started it all. Atomic Heart releases for PC on February 21, 2023.

Skull and Bones (Mar. 9, 2023)

This pirate action-adventure game initially drew inspiration from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag but has since been developed with a new direction to become its own thing. Players take on the role of an outcast and then work to fight and claw their way up the ranks until they are known as notorious pirates.

You can battle other ships, obtain loot, fight monstrous animals, and more while surviving life on the treacherous seas. Both solo play and multiplayer is available in either PvE or PvEvP. Skull and Bones has been delayed a number of times already, but it is currently set to release on March 9, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Mar. 16, 2023)

Set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis as he struggles to live after the Emperor has ordered the death of all Jedi. Now a powerful Jedi Knight, Cal must protect those dear to him and fight off those who wish him harm.

During the course of the story, players will explore the galaxy, acquire new Jedi skills, and gain new equipment. There are new characters to meet and familiar ones to interact with as well. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases March 16, 2023.

Street Fighter 6 (Jun. 2, 2023)

Street Fighter has long been one of the biggest names in the PC fighting game genre and now it seeks to shake things up by adding a very different art style and new characters to the roster in the next game. There are 18 fighters total and the roster includes classic fighters like Chun-Li, Ryu, Ken, Guile, and more along with brand-new characters.

You can play on your own against the computer in solo mode or fight against others online to prove you have the best fighting skills. The combat system offers three control types — Classic, Modern, or Dynamic — which makes it easy to find a play style that works for you. Street Fighter 6 releases June 2, 2023.

Diablo 4 (Jun. 6, 2023)

Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games in 2023 and for good reason. It has players taking on the role of a fighter who can be one of five different classes — Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, or Necromancer — while they fight against the main antagonist Lilith. She is one of the creators of Sanctuary and the Queen of Succubi. Players will have to take up their weapons, level up, and master combat in order to defeat Lilith's hordes.

This entry still employs the top-down action-RPG style that the Diablo series is known for but promises a darker story than we've seen previously. Travel around this large world taking on missions or engaging in PvP events. Diablo 4 releases June 6, 2023.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Summer 2023)

This action-adventure 3D platformer allows players to run through a colorful world while performing tricks, painting graffiti, dancing, and evading the cops. The goal is to raise your reputation on the streets and then eventually challenge the leaders of local territories.

There are plenty of unique characters to interact with and you'll have fun performing tricks while running around such as wall-running, grinding, and sliding. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is releasing sometime in Summer 2023.

Baldur's Gate 3 (Aug. 2023)

This story of epic fantasy and combat takes place in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Baldur's Gate 3 is an RPG with strategic elements that has players running around a magical world while acquiring party members and leveling up their characters.

Unfortunately, everyone in the party has been infested with a parasite that is slowly turning each character into a Mind Flayer. It's not wholly a bad thing, though as this metamorphosis is gives you and your crew new powers. However, you need to do something before the parasite overtakes you completely. Baldur's Gate 3 is currently in Early Access, but the full version releases sometime in August 2023.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (2023)

In this post-apocalyptic open-world FPS game, players take on the role of a S.T.A.L.K.E.R (Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers and Robbers), who has entered the huge Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Here there are powerful items to acquire, dangerous mutants to fight off, and warring factions to be warry of.

One of the things that makes STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl so compelling is that the decisions you make throughout the course of the story affect what happens. You can also explore in any way you see fit as this is a nonlinear adventure. STALKER 2 is expected to launch by December 2023.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (2023)

Following five years after the events of the first game, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals continues to follow Riley Poverly, who returns to her hometown after hearing about strange radio signals detected there. To make matters creepier, a group calling themselves "Parentage" have something to do with it all.

Players once more get to choose between multiple dialogue options to influence the outcome of various conversations. Your decisions can even determine the ending of the story. Seek out whatever paranormal problems are plaguing your hometown and try to set things right. Oxenfree 2 is launching sometime in 2023.

Alan Wake 2 (2023)

Back in 2010, Remedy Entertainment released an episodic horror, shooter game that touched on psychological terror via paranormal opponents but allowed players to fend it off with satisfying combat. Now Alan Wake 2 continues the story.

In the first game, Wake — a best-selling thriller novelist — came to a small town called Bright Falls with his wife, Alice, in the hopes of getting over writer's block. However, while there his wife disappears and Wake realizes that he's written a whole novel but doesn't remember doing so. Now in the sequel, he's on a mission against paranormal enemies to save Alice. Alan Wake 2 releases some time in 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2023)

Anyone who loved the Batman Arkham series will be eager to check out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as both are made by Rockstead Studios. The story follows members of the Suicide Squad who are super criminals that the government controls by threatening to detonate bombs placed in each of their heads if they disobey.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, Deathstroke, and more are given the task to take down the Justice League whose most notable members are Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash, among others.

It's worth noting that this game features the final performance of the late Kevin Conroy — the talented voice actor who portrayed Batman for several video games, shows, and movies since the 90s. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases sometime in 2023.

The Wolf Among Us 2 (2023)

The sequel to the gritty detective game that released back in 2013 is finally coming out this year. Based on the Fables comics created by Bill Willingham, the story follows the Sheriff of Fabletown, Bigby Wolf, as he seeks to solve murders and mysteries while interacting with the fairy tale characters who live in New York City.

Don't expect a happily ever after, though. Fairytale characters have to do some drastic things to get by in the real world and you're bound to uncover some serious depravity. Not to mention, Bigby Wolf tends to turn into a wolf himself when he gets upset. The Wolf Among Us 2 is set to release sometime in 2023.

Redfall (2023)

Arkane Studios is well known for its engaging action-adventure games like Dishonored and Prey that combine third-person FPS with magical abilities and a fascinating story. But now with the highly-anticipated Redfall, it's adding four-player co-op to the mix in this vampire survivor game.

Players take on the role of one of four specialists who must use all in their power to take down vampires and protect the world as they know it. The blood-suckers have managed to not only block out the sun but also trap everyone within Redfall, Massachusetts. Online multiplayer is available for two to four players or there's solo play for those who want to go it alone. Redfall releases sometime in 2023.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (2023)

Warhammer fans and those who love a good hack-n-slash are eagerly looking forward to the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This is a third-person shooter that centers on taking down Tyranid hordes while playing as a brutal Space Marine. You'll be sent off to various planets with different missions to accomplish.

In addition to guns, players have access to various weapons which they can use to mutilate dangerous enemies in quick succession. Work to acquire new items, level up, and save mankind from imminent doom. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases some time in 2023.

Tron: Identity (2023)

This visual novel expands upon the known Tron universe and takes place in a previously never-before-seen server. Here programs go about their business and as a detective program, it's up to you to solve a huge mystery. There's been a break-in and you have to figure out what was stolen and by whom. These answers could have serious repercussions.

Decisions made by players help form the story and result in a number of different endings. You might find yourself wanting to play it multiple times to see what outcomes you can unlock. Tron: Identity is expected to release in 2023.

Path of Exile 2 (2023)

Path of Exile 2 plays in a similar vein to the Diablo series, employing a top-down camera with hack-and-slash combat in a dark fantasy world. The sequel offers a "seven-act storyline" as well as the original campaign. There are several classes to choose from and players will work eagerly to strengthen themselves via battles, loot, and skill trees.

The sequel presents players with new equipment, a new skill tree system, 19 new ascendancy classes, and plenty of new missions to keep things interesting. The exact release date isn't known, but Path of Exile 2 is expected to release in 2023.

Starfield (2023)

From the studio that brought us Fallout, DOOM, The Elder Scrolls, and more comes the highly-anticipated open-world sci-fi adventure, Starfield. The game takes place in 2330, a time when humanity has spread across our solar system and become comfortable with space travel.

Players start as a space miner, but have the opportunities to evolve and grow in a number of different ways. As part of Constellation, you and the others in your group seek out rare and exciting things in the universe. Who knows what wonders you'll uncover. Starfield is expected to release in 2023.

