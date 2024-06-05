Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets vengeful with a new Xbox and PC launch trailer

What you need to know

Atlus has unveiled a new launch trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the fifth major entry in the long-running Shin Megami Tensei franchise.

The trailer showcases a montage of the game's enhanced visuals, new Canon of Vengeance story route, improved combat system, and more.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will launch on June 14, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows and Steam.

On June 4, 2024, Atlus and SEGA unveiled a new and possibly final trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. This trailer showcases a grandiose montage of all the new gameplay features, graphical advancements, and improvements to the turn-based combat system that will be included in this reworked iteration of Shin Megami Tensei's fifth mainline installment.

Shin Megami Tensei V was originally released in 2021 only for the Nintendo Switch. It tells the story of a young high-school student in Japan who gets pulled into a horrifying adventure where he must become a demigod called Nahobino and fight demons, angels, and gods to remake the world in his own image.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is an enhanced remaster that will replace the original version and will be made available on platforms including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will add a new story campaign called Canon of Vengeance that will take players on a wildly different and darker adventure than the one in the default Canon of Creation route. It will also feature visual enhancements like 1080p resolution and 60FPS frame rates, new locales to explore, new demons to recruit to your party, and new mechanics and balance changes to the turn-based combat system.

Unleash vengeance upon demons and angels alike

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will bring all kinds of new skills for you to wreak divine retribution upon enemies. (Image credit: SEGA)

I admittedly haven't played Shin Megami Tensei V when it first came out on Nintendo Switch in 2021, despite me being a long-time of Atlus' JRPG franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. This was mainly due to me being obsessed with other games at the time like Monster Hunter Rise and that I was put off by the graphical and framerate shortcomings Shin Megami Tensei V had on Nintendo Switch.

Thankfully, these issues that prevented me from giving this upcoming Xbox JRPG a shot are now completely gone in the next-gen versions of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. I can't wait to finally play this upcoming Xbox title and upcoming PC title when it launches next week on June 14, 2024, and see if the graphical and gameplay improvements will help it become one of Atlus' best Xbox JRPGs.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is scheduled to launch on June 14, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors