The fighting game I play daily is discounted on Xbox and PC for Cyber Monday — but act fast, that deal ends TODAY
Enter a new era of Kombat, and save some Koin.
Test your might. Those three words have defined generations of games, and it's certainly arguable that no fighting game franchise on the planet has the same recognition as Mortal Kombat.
If you're an Xbox player that has been itching to get some fatalities going and try out some new combos, then you're in luck, as Mortal Kombat 1 is just $39.99 at Target right now, a great discount from the $70 launch price. Windows PC players can also snag the game at a similar discount from GreenManGaming, which provides a Steam code.
Mortal Kombat 1 |
was $69.99 now $39.99 at Target
If you're looking for an absolutely gorgeous fighting game that offers stellar kombat mechanics, look no further. Mortal Kombat 1 shines in visuals and gameplay, with a story mode that justifies the discounted purchase price by itself.
✅Perfect for: A fighting game that's great for newcomers and competitive pros alike, with an emphasis on great visuals and krunchy kombat.
❌Avoid it if: You absolutely cannot stand a game with lots of cosmetic microtransactions.
💰Price check: $70 at Amazon
More great Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Cyber Monday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
$619.98$479 at Walmart
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$45.73 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$239.99 at Target
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Samsung
- Microsoft Audio Dock for
$249.99$46.04 at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for
$349.99$297.49 at Amazon
- MSI GF63 Thin (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) for
$899$599 at B&H Photo
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
Why should you buy Mortal Kombat 1?
Between Mortal Kombat 1, Capcom's Street Fighter 6, and the upcoming 10th Anniversary patch for Killer Instinct, 2023 is a phenomenal year into fighting games. While I've definitely played them before, this is the year I really jumped in and got serious about learning combos and understanding inputs. The game that has guided that the most is Mortal Kombat 1.
Mortal Kombat 1 is absolutely gorgeous, pushing the latest consoles and PC hardware to their limit with incredible visual fidelity. You can't go wrong on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, or an appropriate PC. That visual detail doesn't complicate how good the core game is, with easy-to-learn but hard-to-master combos and strategies available for the whole growing roster. Plus, there's plenty of accessibility options and training options to help you feel comfortable no matter your skill level.
Not only do I play Mortal Kombat 1 practically every single day now, I even play it frequently with my brothers — I'm alternating Liu Kang and Raiden for my main right now, but I'm also really trying to learn Sindel — and it's been an awesome experience for all of us.
Now, that doesn't mean the game doesn't have faults. The microtransactions are awful, and as with any fighting game, you can expect to shell out extra money for the myriad DLC characters, of whom Omni-Man (go watch Invincible) is only the first.
Still, if you're only spending $40 on the game instead of $70, that changes the pricing dynamic, and it might be less egregious for you to then go buy the new characters after grabbing the game. But you don't have long to decide: At the time it was written, the deal was only going to be up for a couple of hours longer at GreenManGaming, and there's no telling when Target will run out of stock.
In my review of Mortal Kombat 1, I wrote that "It's a great time, with a gorgeously-detailed story mode that lives up to NetherRealm's prior entries. The gameplay is fun and easy to learn, with additions like the Kameo system shaking things up."
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.