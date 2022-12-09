The Game Awards 2022 LIVE: Winners, trailers, and every Xbox announcement

The Game Awards, the video game industry's premier awards show, has returned for 2022. It's an exciting night of celebration for gamers and developers everywhere, as games and the studios that crafted them are recognized for their exemplary quality and talent. Organized by Geoff Keighley and hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, it's without a doubt one of the most prestigious gaming events of the year.

We're excited to live blog everything shown off at The Game Awards live this year, ranging from award nominations and winners to world premieres and trailers that show off the best of what gaming has to offer in 2023 and beyond. Keep scrolling for the Windows Central team's full coverage of the event, including exciting pieces of news, key takeaways, and more.