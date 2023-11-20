This $299 Nintendo Switch deal gets you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 free months of Switch Online (Steam Deck can't touch that)

Whether you're shopping for a gift for someone else or yourself, the holidays are a great time to pick up a gaming console. While plenty of portable PCs hit the market in 2023, such as the Lenovo Legion Go, the simplicity of the Nintendo Switch makes it the right choice for a lot of gamers. It's also a perfect secondary console if you already have an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, or a gaming PC.

Right now, you can get a bundle through Best Buy or Amazon that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online at no additional cost when compared to a Nintendo Switch on its own. That means you can grab the most popular Switch game, the console itself, and play online for three months for $299.99.

Nintendo - Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | $299.99 at Best Buy This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online. That's all you need to enjoy hours racing with your friends, family, or anyone online.

✅Perfect for: Fans of Mario Kart throughout the years. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings the best of the franchise together into a gigantic library of games. ❌Avoid if: You want a Switch OLED or already have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. 💰Price check: $299 at Amazon

The best Nintendo Switch game?

Picking the best Nintendo Switch game is difficult because gaming tastes very so much from person to person. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had lofty expectations and arguably exceeded them. Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings the best of 2D Mario gaming to the Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, and plenty of other titles are worth picking up. But none of those games have sold as many copies as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

It's easy to see why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tops the charts when it comes to Switch sales. Nintendo has mastered kart racing over decades of Mario Kart titles. The game is straightforward and easy enough for newcomers and kids to enjoy but has enough nuance that veteran gamers can spend countless hours mastering shortcuts and playing online.

Is the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pack worth it?

I would recommend Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to anyone who enjoys racing games. But you're cutting yourself short if you get the game without the Booster Course Pack. For $24.99 you get an additional 48 courses, including several of the best tracks in the game. That doubles the number of tracks you can enjoy.

On top of all those tracks, the roster of racers increases dramatically with the DLC. Fan-favorites like Funky Kong and Diddy Kong are added to the game with the DLC, as are Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and many more. A total of 50 characters are in the game if you spend the extra $24.99.