This Xbox controller is its best looking yet, and it's already a HUGE $25 off with this code

The latest Xbox controller is a throwback to simpler times when translucent gaming hardware was in vogue, and frankly, did that ever stop being the case? I've been drooling over the videos for Sky Cipher Special Edition but have been holding out for it to hit the sales. I didn't expect that to happen quite so fast, but thanks to some code stacking you can grab the Sky Cipher in all its blue beauty from Lenovo for only $49.99, that's a saving of $25. I'm just going to cry now because I'm in the UK and can't take advantage. There are a bunch of other controllers in the deal too, so read below for the colors.

✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a high-quality standard controller that can be played wirelessly or be plugged into consoles and PC. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for advanced controllers that you can plug your headset into or extra back-pedal buttons.



Transparent gaming accessories are just cool, I don't make the rules.

Image 1 of 2 Xbox Blue Cipher (Image credit: Microsoft) The Sky Cipher controller is transparent with metallic accents on the triggers and D-pad Xbox Blue Cipher (Image credit: Microsoft) So shiny...

I've already painstakingly taken apart some of my own devices to make them transparent, from turning my original Series S controller Atomic Purple to attempting a shell replacement on a Steam Deck. I say attempting because that latter episode went horribly wrong.



Thankfully Xbox are saving my accessories from any further damage by bringing out its own transparent beauties, and the Sky Cipher is the first of what I hope will be many other colors to come (I'm pining for green). We haven't seen clear controllers from Xbox since the beautiful Phantom range that launched with the last generation.



It's worth noting that when you click through to Lenovo to grab this controller, the price will show as the MSRP of $64.99 but this should drop by $25 when you add to basket as per the screenshot below.

If this isn't the case make sure you add the codes SAVEACCXTRA & XBOXMODE before checking out.



Xbox controllers are highly versatile, being one of the few that can connect wirelessly to the Xbox without any hassle or a USB receiver. Plus, with Bluetooth, they're compatible with many other devices. I use my Xbox controller with both my console and my Steam Deck in docked mode, and it works great. With regular AA batteries, you can expect around 40 hours of gameplay, or you can opt for one of the many available Xbox controller chargers. But don’t just take my word for it—Valve has shared some interesting stats on controller usage among Steam players, and Xbox controllers topped the list. In fact, 59% of gamers who use controllers on Steam choose Xbox ones, compared to only 26% who use PlayStation controllers.



While price is a factor, with Xbox controllers generally being more affordable, their popularity also stems from their design and asymmetric thumbsticks. It’s a balance of price and performance, made even sweeter by deals like this.