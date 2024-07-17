My all-time favorite sim racing wheel speeds past Prime Day with a winning discount — bring arcade racing home while it lasts!

Racing wheels are one of the coolest gaming peripherals around, and that's a fact. Alright, maybe it's just my opinion, but I stand by it. Picking up an affordable sim bundle like Thrustmaster's T248 for $279.99 at Newegg is like bringing the arcade racing experience into your home, and it works with anything from the brainless fun of Forza Horizon on Xbox to the ultra-niche immersion of Euro Truck Simulator 2 on PC.

Thrustmaster includes a desk clamp and pedals with the T248 wheel, ready for racing. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I've definitely tested 'better' options since my Thrustmaster's T248 review, but it hasn't stopped me from ranking it as the best overall racing wheel to date. You get everything you need in the box, including a decent set of T3PM magnetic pedals and a desk clamp, and the digital HUD gives it just enough of a premium flair to appeal to PC players.

Technically, the mechanics powering the force feedback in the T248 are pretty basic, and the hybrid system isn't as smooth as direct-drive alternatives. However, if you're graduating to those ultra-smooth wheelbases like Thrustmaster's T818, you'll be paying upwards of $750, and the differences won't matter if it's your first wheel.

There's even a more basic variant, the Thrustmaster T128, but the T248's huge discount makes it far more appealing to buy for practically anyone. It's too easy to clamp to a desk and get into racing games on Xbox or PC, and the same to pack it away again, compared to hefty belt-driven or direct-drive alternatives.

It's funny to look back at my original T248 review and see my initial reactions. "It immediately brought a smile to my face with its instant thrill of driving like a maniac around dirt tracks, fighting the loss of traction and feeling the knocks of every opponent sliding their rally cars around corners." Nothing's changed; it still feels like that, even after trying some of the most expensive racing wheels on the market. The T248 is still the best overall racing wheel.

Can you change the Thrustmaster T248 wheel?

The HUD doesn't show any metrics on Xbox, but the T248's force feedback is still fully functional on the console. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Unfortunately not. While many sim racing wheels come with 'quick release' wheel rims that separate from the base, the T248X is a fixed system. However, the rim is high-quality and includes a digital HUD showing live race metrics on PC games. Only the gear-shifting paddles feel somewhat loud and clunky, but the huge array of buttons and customizations can help if you want to re-map the functions elsewhere.

